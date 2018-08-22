Another super stellar lunation is upon us, stargazers! Except this time, the moon will be swimming in magic, as it will be in the dreamy sign of Pisces. Are you stoked? In case you're wondering, the full moon in Pisces meaning is both mystical and enchanting, to say the very least. However, before we discuss the positive aspects behind this magical lunation, let's take a closer look at the sign of Pisces, and its astrological meaning: Pisces is symbolized by the two fish, swimming in opposite directions. This, of course, perfectly embodies the elusive complexity of this slippery water sign. For the record, I say slippery because Pisces is hands down the most difficult sign to pin down. This water sign is out of this world, literally, which is precisely why those born under this sign tend to be dreamy, compassionate, and artistically gifted.

Neptune is Pisces' planetary ruler, and for good reason. Personally, this is my favorite planet in astrology, and I'll tell you why. For starters, Neptune's glamour can be really hazy and ambiguous. This planet prefers to see the world through rose-colored glasses, which can also be incredibly deceiving.

For instance, Hollywood is a perfect example of Neptune. It's dreamy and full of possibilities, but it's also sort of an illusion, right? Same goes for movies, cinematography, and glamour; these are all Neptunian influences. In fact, wherever we have Neptune on our birth chart, is where we tend to struggle seeing things from a realistic point of view. Anyway, I digress. Now that you've got the 411 on Pisces' whimsical energy, let's talk about this weekend's highly anticipated full moon:

The Mystical Full Moon In Dreamy Pisces

A dreamy lunation is headed our way, and will peak this Sunday, Aug. 26 at exactly 7:56 a.m. ET. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and this full moon is a spiritual culmination of the Pisces new moon on Mar. 17, as well as an emotionally-liberating 2018. Granted, it hasn't been easy, but it definitely took a weight off our shoulders in the process. That's not all; this full moon will be extra magical, as there will be a harmonious grand earth trine between the sun, Saturn, and Uranus:

Sun trine Saturn: In astrology, the sun represents the energetic theme, as well as our soul purpose and vitality. Saturn, on the other hand, is the planet of karma, discipline, and structure. With these two planets forming a harmonious aspect, we could suddenly start to see the fruits of our hard labor. Our ambitions and long-term career goals will also be emphasized during this time.

In astrology, the sun represents the energetic theme, as well as our soul purpose and vitality. Saturn, on the other hand, is the planet of karma, discipline, and structure. With these two planets forming a harmonious aspect, we could suddenly start to see the fruits of our hard labor. Our ambitions and long-term career goals will also be emphasized during this time. Saturn trine Uranus : This is everything. Imagine, Saturn is serious, solid, and structured, while Uranus is original and unexpected. This energy could spark a sudden venture that could ultimately be incredibly positive. Saturn likes to go step by step, reading the fine print, and Uranus brings the change. Together, these two could rock your world, and in the best way.

: This is everything. Imagine, Saturn is serious, solid, and structured, while Uranus is original and unexpected. This energy could spark a sudden venture that could ultimately be incredibly positive. Saturn likes to go step by step, reading the fine print, and Uranus brings the change. Together, these two could rock your world, and in the best way. Sun trine Uranus: I love this! So, Uranus is the planet of rebellion, chaos, and unexpected change. Together, these two planets could spark sudden flashes of information, and intuitive insight, so pay attention. Also, given that the sun represents our authenticity, we could suddenly start to feel more confident than usual. Uranus is rebellious and unconventional, so some of us might even take a walk on the wild side, and step outside our comfort zone.

Think back to Mar. 17, and reflect on your dreams and emotions during this time. How far have you come since? The energy of Pisces reminds us to have faith, and surrender to the divine. What did you learn? How much have you grown emotionally? All that you've accomplished along the way, simply proves that the universe has your back. Pisces is about letting go, letting god, and surrendering to something so much greater than us. As if we needed more reason to love this full moon, huh?

Wishing you nothing but love, light, and prosperity on this magical lunation. Until next time, stargazers.