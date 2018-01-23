The Food At The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Will Make Your 'Gram So Magical

If you're a bit blue that you never received your acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you can still experience the magic. Pack your bags and get your wand ready, because The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios awaits. It's the most magical theme park you'll ever experience, from the rides to the overall ambiance. Of course, you have to try the Butterbeer everyone keeps talking about, but overall, the food at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will seriously make your mouth water.

You will truly feel like a wizard when you set foot inside either Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley. After making your way through Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Slytherin over to treat yourself to some of the sweets that Harry himself would approve of. The minute you bite into any of these seven treats, you'll be transported like you're on the Hogwarts Express straight to the Wizarding World you've been dreaming you could be apart of.

Forget the charms and spells, because the delicious food you'll find here is all the magic you'll ever need. We're totally Sirius about these sweets, but of course, you'll Neville know until you try them for yourself.

1 Chocolate Frogs Pretty much anything you can get from Honeydukes will be a total treat, but you can't go wrong with a chocolate frog. Each milk chocolate frog also comes with a Wizard card. And if chocolate's not your thing, try the Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans or Acid Pops. I'm not kidding when I say it's all amazing, and you will actually be a kid in a candy store.

2 Butterbeer Potted Cream Over at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, you'll find the Butterbeer Potted Cream on the dessert menu. Everyone else will be sipping on their Butterbeer beverages, but you have to try this creamy butterscotch custard. Also, just look at this cute little mason jar it comes in.

3 Cauldron Cake The cauldron cake has recently received a seriously magical makeover. Now, these chocolate cakes are totally Instagram-worthy. It also helps that they are delicious as well, so you'll want to snap a pic and then dive right in.

4 Frozen Butterbeer There is a major debate over what Butterbeer treat is the best. You have the options of traditional, frozen, and in the colder months, a warm Butterbeer. I, personally, love the frozen one, especially when it's hot outside. And it tends to get hot a lot in Florida and California, where both Wizarding World parks live. But, don't just take my word for it. Try them all. You will not be disappointed.

5 Florean Fortescue Ice Cream Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour in Diagon Alley has so many amazing flavors you need to try. Of course, there's a Butterbeer flavor to add to the list of Butterbeer treats to taste, but there are also flavors like Earl Grey and Lavender, Chocolate Chili, and Salted Caramel Blondie. Once you have your ice cream, try to snap the perfect Insta pic. Time it perfectly with the dragon on Gringotts breathing fire in the background, and your followers will swoon.

6 Sticky Toffee Pudding Theme Park Connect/YouTube If you've had your fill of Butterbeer — which I don't think is a thing — try the Sticky Toffee Pudding for dessert at the Three Broomsticks. It's a delicious toffee pudding topped with butterscotch chips and vanilla ice cream. It truly is a sugar overload, and we are here for it.