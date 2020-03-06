The Food At Disneyland's "Magic Happens" Parade Is Here To Make You Drool

Extra magic has been sprinkled over Disneyland, all thanks to a daytime parade that recently debuted at the park. The show features brand new floats, characters, and a song. Though, the food at Disneyland's "Magic Happens" parade that premiered alongside it is what you may be the most excited about.

According to the Disney site, this is the very first brand new daytime parade to happen at Disneyland in almost a decade. With an upgrade like that, it was time to include some of the newer characters added to the Disney fam, like Moana and Miguel from Coco. There are classic movies represented, too, like Sleeping Beauty and The Sword in the Stone, according to Disney Parks Blog. Some of the new additions to the parade are also featured in some of the six new menu items inspired by "Magic Happens."

Of course, it wouldn't be proper Disneyland food without it being Instagram-worthy. So if you're able to refrain from taking that first bite, save your treats for when the parade starts coming down Main Street. That way, you can capture a perfectly-timed snap of your colorful treat with the floats and dancers in the background.

After the ultimate foodie pic is obtained, you have a delicious snack to enjoy while dancing around to the song, which will likely get stuck in your head. If you needed an excuse to visit Disneyland, the "Magic Happens" parade is exactly that.

1. Dulce De Leche Sundae David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort While you're in the sunshine gearing up for the parade, you'll want to treat yourself to something cool and sweet. Grab this Dulce de Leche Sundae from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street. It has a Mickey-shaped sugar cookie and colorful waffle bowl, so it checks off everything you could want in a Disney treat.

2. Esquite Hot Dog David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort For something savory, stop by the Refreshment Corner — also on Main Street — for this Esquite Hot Dog. This truly is a loaded hot dog with crushed corn chips, corn esquite mix, cotija cheese, and chili-cayenne powder on top for a sweet and spicy combo. Things might get messy trying to bite into this, so make sure to grab some napkins and a fork just in case.

3. Island Pork Toasted Sandwich David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort The Jolly Holiday Bakery Café has quite a few "Magic Happens" specialty menu items you need to try, and this Island Pork Toasted Sandwich should be the first on your list. It's a Black Forrest ham and kalua smoked pork sandwich with pineapple relish, Monterey Jack cheese, and cilantro.

4. Royal Cupcake David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Satisfy your sweet tooth with this Royal Cupcake at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. It perfectly matches the Sleeping Beauty float at the parade with its pink and blue buttercream icing. A great place to snap a pic of this treat is in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

5. Dia De Los Muertos Hand Pie David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort In honor of the Coco float at the parade, the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café is serving up this colorful Dia de los Muertos Hand Pie. It may be too beautiful to eat, but you'll want to take a bite eventually because this pie has a delicious guava filling.