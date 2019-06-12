If you never owned a pair of flip flop heels in the early 2000s then you were truly missing out. Back then, socialite princesses like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie championed the footwear trend and now, it seems like one of their longtime BFFs is bringing it back. Of course, everything 2000s has been back for the past few seasons, so it was only a matter of time before flip flop heels made their return to the spotlight, but thanks to Kim Kardashian, who sets trends like it's her job, they've reemerged with a veritable bang.

Kardashian has been seen out and about sporting Yeezy Season 8 thong sandals, pairing them with wrap skirts by John Galliano and Kwaidan Editions. The shoes look elevated, sleek, and like they belong being paired with such high brow designs, proving that they're appropriate for dressy and casual looks alike. Take note: no matter what event you've got coming up, flip flop heels should be on the sartorial menu, and to help you choose a pair to add to your wardrobe, I rounded up 13 playful styles below. Printed or monochrome, bright or neutral, block or kitten heel — no matter what you're after, there'll be a style that you'll want to snag.

Fluff Piece

INDIGO $125 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now

Why not start off with a bang? Between their feathers, crystal block heels, and indigo hue, there's nothing subtle about these shoes. But seeing as 2019 is the year of camp, that's definitely for the best.

Dip Dye

Monty Thong Sandal CALVIN KLEIN $71 | Nordstrom Buy Now

Prefer something slightly more subtle but that still packs a playful punch? This option by Calvin Klein boasts a bubblegum pink color way with a dip dyed kitten keel. A slingback strap give the style staying power.

Make Yourself Clear

nude clear thong mid heel mules $42 | Missguided Buy Now

If the heel of this shoe wasn't so high it would be easy to miss it altogether.

Sweet & Sour

Jeffrey Campbell Brink 2 Thong Sandals $110 | Shopbop Buy Now

A small shock of electric lemon goes a long way, as proven by these vibrant heeled flip flops. I'd pair them with a denim dress or another monochromatic look and let them shine.

Old School

EA7 Flip-flops $66 | Armani Buy Now

If you really want to tap into 2000s style, these foam wedge flip flops are the way to go. As Paris would say, That's hot.

In The Groove

THE-ONE $105 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now

Tie dye is also huge right now and can be worn from head to toe with ease. Why not mix two of summer's most playful trends into one?

Sheer Genius

Simmi London Jemima clear thong detail square toe heeled sandals $28 | ASOS Buy Now

Another pair of barely-there heels, this option features a snakeskin footbed for a secretively fierce touch.

Right As Rainbow

RAINBOW CLASSIC WEDGE FLIP FLOP $65 | DSW Buy Now

Not only does this option look incredibly comfy, but you can't not feel a smidge happier just from looking at them.

Back to Business

Caroline Sandal $198 | Reformation Buy Now

This is basically the little black boot of heeled flip flops. It goes with everything.

Daily Highlight

THE-ONE $105 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now

Snakeskin plus neon? Talk about a power couple.

Works of Art

PRINTED CARVED-WEDGE FLIP-FLOP $78 | Tory Burch Buy Now

The print on these wedge flip flops is so beautiful I almost don't want to wear them. Almost.

Hot Tamales

Lanie Thong Sandal $128 | Free People Buy Now

Further proof that kitten heels can indeed look sexy AF.

Game On

GOALIE $110 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now

I think Sporty Spice would approve.