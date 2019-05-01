The First Trailer For The 'Veronica Mars' Revival Is Literally The Bomb

The planets must be aligning, because Mars is back in Neptune for the first look at Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars revival series. Twelve years after the CW axed the cult-beloved teen detective series, Hulu announced plans to bring Veronica Mars back for another case, and now we finally have the first look at footage from the upcoming revival. The first trailer for the Veronica Mars revival is a homecoming for Veronica, and also introduces the deadly new mystery that the teen detective turned adult detective will have to solve.

The first moment of the new trailer make it very clear that Veronica Mars is just as badass as ever. While jogging at night near the beach, a man in black attempts to mug Veronica... which is obviously a big mistake. Veronica makes quick work of him thanks to her handy taser, and just to remind everyone that we are not in the mid-2000s anymore, she snaps a photo of him while snarkily declaring, "For the 'gram."

The rest of the trailer gets into the plot of the upcoming series. We see Veronica enjoying spring break on the beaches of her hometown Neptune with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Logan Echolls until a bomb explodes a nearby motel. Apparently, there have been a string of bombings in Neptune since spring break began, and Veronica's hunch is that someone is trying to torpedo the city's tourist destination status. After that, it's all action, as quick clips show mysterious men with guns, a man with a bomb strapped to his chest, and a steamy hookup scene between Veronica and Logan that confirms they are definitely on-again. Check out the new trailer for yourself below:

Hulu on YouTube

The trailer fits the darker and more cinematic tone that Kristen Bell had recently teased to be the new direction for the revival series, although surprisingly, the footage does not include a many appearances from the show's original stars. We really only get to see Veronica, Logan, and Veronica's dad Keith Mars in this trailer — but don't worry, nearly all of the main Veronica Mars cast is returning in the new series. Confirmed to be returning are Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel, Francis Capra as Eli "Weevil" Navarro, Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas, Max Greenfield as Leo D'Amato, Ken Marino as Vinnie Van Lowe, and Ryan Devlin as Mercer Hayes.

And if you are looking for a way to rewatch the original series to get caught up before the revival, Hulu has you covered on that front as well. The original three seasons of Veronica Mars will all become available to stream on Hulu this summer ahead of the revival's release.

There is also the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, which fans will probably want to check out before the revival series as well. You can watch that for free if you have an HBO Now subscription, or it is only a cheap $1.99 to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Veronica Mars Season 4 will debut its entire eight episodes on Hulu on July 26.