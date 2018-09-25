These Details About The 'Veronica Mars' Reboot Will Get You So Pumped

After a month's worth of rumors, Hulu finally confirmed last week the Veronica Mars revival was a go for 2019, with eight episodes to come next summer. Lead actress Kristen Bell had promised her Marshmallows there would be more Mars "come hell or high water," and in this season of remakes, she made it happen, without any slowdown for fan-favorite The Good Place on NBC. But what exactly will the new Mars mission draw from? The details about the Veronica Mars reboot suggest not only will the original show be canon but so will the 2014 fan-funded movie and so will the novels.

Yes, Marshmallows, there are Veronica Mars books. But unlike, say, Star Wars, or Doctor Who, or Star Trek, which are known for their "expanded universes" by science fiction authors, these are not written by outside hires. Instead, inspired by the success of the 2014 Kickstarter which produced the movie, creator Rob Thomas wrote two Veronica Mars adventures.

Both books are set post-movie after Mars has resettled in Neptune. The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line can out in March of 2014, a week after the movie's release in theaters. Mr. Kiss and Tell arrived in January 2015. At the time, Thomas said both stories were canon, and any future films to come (or TV series) would not negate them.

This means the TV show won't be a retread of either of the novel's plots, even though the new show does sound kind of like the story told in The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line.

According to Thomas, the events of the new series will take place five years later:

For those who haven't read the books, Pony is a puppy, who Veronica adopts during the events of Mr. Kiss and Tell. Also, one of the subplots of the second books is Marcia Langdon, the former Army general, runs for Sheriff and beats Dan Lamb.

According to Hulu's plot synopsis, the new series will have plenty of class and culture clash.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Thomas has also promised for those who found the movie too full of fan service for their liking, this new series won't be.

One significant thing for Logan and Veronica shippers to know: At the end of Mr. Kiss and Tell, Logan ships back out, leaving Veronica to cope on her own in Neptune, and with Leo around. But another five years have passed, so it's anyone's guess if Logan is back, Leo is still there, or if Veronica is with anyone at all.

Veronica Mars' eight-episode revival series will arrive in the summer of 2019 on Hulu's streaming service.