Lea Michele is on cloud nine after giving birth to her first child with husband Zandy Reich. Less than a week after the couple welcomed their newborn baby boy, Michele broke her silence on their exciting family news with an adorable Instagram announcement. The first photo of Lea Michele's baby Ever Leo is so precious.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram on May 2, writing, "So grateful," alongside a picture of her growing baby bump. In the months leading up to the baby's arrival, Michele continued to give fans a brief glimpse into her journey to motherhood by documenting some sweet moments on Instagram.

Michele and Reich's baby made his debut on Thursday, Aug. 20, with a source telling People magazine: "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. [Ever]'s been an easy baby so far."

Michele didn't confirm the arrival of Ever Leo until nearly a week later, and luckily for fans, it came with the cutest first photo of the Glee alum's newborn. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Michele shared a black-and-white picture of her and Reich holding onto the baby's tiny foot and gave a subtle nod to Ever's name in the caption.

She captioned the snap: "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

Michele disabled the comments on her photo of Ever, but within an hour, the snap got nearly 450,000 likes.

Years prior to becoming a mom, Michele shared her hopes of having a big family someday. "I'm going to have like a billion of them!" Michele told Glamour in March 2014 when the conversation turned to her having children. "But mainly because I always hated being an only child, I always wished I had more siblings!"

Michele and Reich got engaged in April 2018, and tied the knot in an intimate Northern California wedding ceremony the following April. Throughout her pregnancy, Michele had one common theme when it came to her posts: Sharing how "grateful" she was to be carrying her child.