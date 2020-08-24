Lea Michele Gave Birth & Her Baby's Name Is So Cute

Glee fans have been waiting for this day to come. Lea Michele shared the news of her pregnancy in a picture-perfect announcement on May 2, and fans have since been excited to find out if she and her husband, Zandy Reich, would welcome a baby boy or girl. Now, the time has finally come: Lea Michele gave birth, and her baby's name is so, so cute.

Throughout the summer of 2020, Michele documented her journey to motherhood in Instagram pictures and videos. She and Reich spent a lot of time at their home prepping for their baby (which is no sirprise at the height of the coronavirus pandemic), but they also got outside, staying active over the past few months. Not to mention, Michele joked on May 21 that she's "getting some extra sleep while I can."

Fans could tell Michele was close to her due date by the series of photos she posted of her growing baby bump during August. She often shared the images with no captions, but the photos were enough to keep her followers updated on the status of her pregnancy.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Michele gave birth to a baby boy, a source told People, adding: "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful."

As for the name, Michele and Reich chose Ever Leo for their baby boy. "[Ever]'s been an easy baby so far," the source shared.

Michele has yet to share a photo or any details about the newborn's birth, but according to SheKnows.com, the name Ever means "strong as a boar." Leo happens to be the little one's astrological sign, so perhaps Michele pulled some inspiration from that for his middle name. Leo, of course, is also a very close male moniker to Michele's first name.

In May, Michele said she was "so grateful" for her pregnancy, and chances are she's feeling even more grateful now that her baby has finally arrived.