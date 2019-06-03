With her breakout role on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why officially behind her, Katherine Langford is taking on a totally different genre with her upcoming Netflix series Cursed. Fans have already heard some details about the new medieval drama series, but now Netflix has delivered the first image from the show. The first look at Netflix's Cursed shows Katherine Langford embodying her new part as an Arthurian hero, sword and all.

Cursed will mark Katherine Langford's first lead television role since parting ways with her breakout Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why. In the first season of that show, Langford's character of Hannah Baker was already dead and only appeared in flashbacks, and in the second season that dropped last summer, Hannah appeared only as a ghostly memory that haunted another main character still grieving her death. Although 13 Reasons Why has been picked up for a third season, the series and Langford have confirmed that Hannah Baker will no longer be appearing.

That is OK, though, because Katherine Langford already has another exciting Netflix show to star in. Langford will helm the medieval series Cursed, starring as the teenage hero Nimue, who is destined to become the legendary Arthurian enchantress the Lady of the Lake. Netflix's plot description for the series underlines how Nimue will be the central character in the show:

A re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

In Arthurian legend, the Lady of the Lake is best known for giving King Arthur his sword, Excalibur, and it sounds like that will be a major part of Cursed. The first image released from the series shows Katherine Langford holding what could likely be Excalibur while standing in a lake, foreshadowing her future title.

Along with the first image, Netflix confirmed that Cursed will be released sometime in 2020, which is a bit later than the 2019 release date that was originally expected. Since the series is currently filming and was originally thought to come out this year, fans can likely expect Cursed to drop pretty early in 2020.

This is just one of the several exciting projects Katherine Langford has been working on since her acting debut in 13 Reasons Why shot her to success. Last year, she starred in the teen romance Love, Simon, and later this year she will star alongside Chris Evans and Daniel Craig in the crime drama Knives Out. Langford was also cast to play the adult version of Tony Stark's daughter in Avengers: Endgame, but her part wound up getting cut from the final edit of the movie.

Cursed is expected to debut on Netflix in early 2020.