The First Look At Marvel's 'Loki' TV Series Reveals Loki Time Traveled To The 1970s

The aftermath of Avengers: Endgame left the fate of a handful of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in question, and definitely the most mysterious is Loki. Marvel fans watched the trickster god die, then (kind of) come back to life in another timeline thanks to time travel, and then disappear to who-knows-where. The confusing ending to his character left the plot of his upcoming standalone series in question even more, but now Disney has revealed the first look at Marvel's Loki TV series and it seems to confirm a time travel twist.

Loki is one of the four confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe series that Disney currently has in the works for its upcoming streaming service Disney+, and it is also the most mysterious show considering where Loki left off in the movie franchise. Disney+ will premiere Falcon & Winter Soldier in August of 2020, following Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, which will likely feature Wilson's transition into becoming the new Captain America. Along with that new show, Disney+ is also delivering a romance centered on Scarlet Witch and Vision called WandaVision, and an alternate-universe anthology series called What If...?. But the new series that will star Loki is the one that has been most puzzling for fans, except now we actually have an idea about where and when the show will be set.

A newly released photo from Disney's Investor day presentation shows Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige standing in front of the first image from Loki. The most telling part of this photo is that fans can make out a movie theater premiering Jaws in the background. Since Jaws premiered in 1975, the photo has fans buzzing about the possibility that the new show will be set in the '70s, or possibly have Loki jumping around to various time periods.

Disney

Of course, everything is just speculation at this point, but the photo does seem to be teasing a trip to the past will be a part of Loki. Another big question about the series is whether it will be considered a prequel series for Tom Hiddleston's Loki, showing him traveling the universe prior to fans first meeting him in 2012's The Avengers, or a continuation of where his storyline left off in this year's Avengers: Endgame. Although fans saw Loki die at Thanos' hands in Avengers: Infinity War, an alternate-timeline version of Thor's brother appeared in Endgame when the Avengers traveled back in time to the Battle of New York. That Loki then managed to disappear with the Space Stone, and as the film's directors confirmed, he created his own branched reality with that action.

If Loki does follow that Space Stone-wielding Loki that we saw disappear in Endgame, then it could be the perfect set up for a show all about traveling through space and time. Even though the Space Stone is really only known to transport people through space, Endgame's introduction of the Quantum Realm opens up the possibility of time travel for everyone in the MCU.

Unfortunately, Marvel fans are going to have to wait a while before diving into Loki. The new show is not slated to premiere on Disney+ until late 2020 or 2021.