It's almost time for American Horror Story fans to sink their teeth into another new season. On Nov. 10, showrunner Ryan Murphy shared the first AHS Season 10 poster teasing the mysterious new theme. Since there are still so many questions surrounding the upcoming season, the cryptic first look has fans theorizing about what's coming.

Throughout 2020, Murphy has posted enigmatic teasers for a new AHS season on Instagram, but now fans have their official first look. The poster features an open mouth with razor-sharp teeth, as a gloved hand tattoos the show's logo on the tongue. The sharp teeth seem to suggest vampires could be central to the season — a creature that the show has already explored in AHS: Hotel — but given Murphy's other clues, fans think this mouth may belong to an aquatic beast, like a siren or killer mermaid. The other shots hinting at the season's theme have all shown abandoned beaches and foggy shorelines, leading fans to believe water will be a big part of the new story.

The poster very closely resembles a clue Murphy posted at the end August. Along with announcing production was set to begin on Season 10, Murphy posted a photo of some pointed teeth.

The biggest question surrounding this poster is whether Season 10's theme is still tied to the seaside photos Murphy teased earlier in the year, or if this is a completely new theme. After production on the season was delayed over the summer, Murphy revealed he may have to change Season 10's theme, disclosing that the intended theme was very weather-dependent and had to be shot in the summer. Production on Season 10 began in October, which is definitely not the summer, so it's unclear if Murphy did change up the theme or not.

While the theme may still be a mystery, the cast for Season 10 is not. The new season will see Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters returning to helm the show after both sat out of AHS: 1984. The rest of the cast is filled with series vets, including Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. The only AHS newcomer revealed so far is Macaulay Culkin.

Now that the new season officially has a poster and filming is underway, fans can expect the mysterious theme to be revealed soon enough. AHS Season 10 doesn't have a set premiere date yet, but look for it to haunt your TV screens sometime in 2021.