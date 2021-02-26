In the realm of astrology, there are few things that are as enchanting as the event of the full moon. Lucky for you, it takes place every 28 days. Although full moons are famous for being overwhelming, emotional experiences, they can also leave you with revelations, rewards, and a sense of completion, as though you've reached the finish line after a long and arduous journey. If you're wondering which zodiac signs will have the best February 2021 full moon, stay tuned.

Taking place on Feb. 27 at 3:17 a.m. ET is the full moon in meticulous, methodical, and analytical Virgo. Even though you might know this mutable earth sign as stringent, practical, and logical, there is an artistic quality to the Virgoan experience. After all, Virgo places a magnifying glass over your life, forcing you to look deeper. Virgo helps you identify specific details as you untangle vague concepts and get to the bottom of their meanings.

You might think this full moon will take on a clinical edge, but it carries an emotional depth that might surprise you. After all, this full moon opposes sensitive and spiritual Neptune, which could lead to emotional reactions that aren't based on reality. Understanding your feelings and where they're coming from may not come so naturally to you at first, especially considering that Virgo prefers to rely on concrete facts instead of intuition.

You may be wavering between the romantic right side of your brain and the logical left side, and although this may be uncomfortable, try not to rush through the process. This full moon will also trine innovative Uranus, which could leave you with emotions you've never felt before; emotions that will open your subconscious even further.

If you're an earth sign, this is why you'll have the most interesting experience of all:

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: You're Rediscovering Your Joy And Your Creativity

Get excited, Taurus, because this full moon has the power to bring up all sorts of inspiring feelings that make life worth living. All the many things that bring you joy and enchantment are on the table during this full moon, as it's encouraging you to reconnect with your creative source. The pressures and expectations of adulthood tend to inhibit your artistic perspective of the world, but as a child, that creative self-expression ran through you freely. During this full moon, give yourself permission to feel like a child again. That child still lives within you.

Virgo: You Can Expect A Majorly Heartfelt Realization

This full moon might lead you to a deep and meaningful revelation about who you are and who you're becoming. When you take away everything else, what do you see? When you remove the people, things, and attitudes that you identify with, who are you then? Let this full moon strip you bare and remind you of who you are at your core. People may try to tell you who you are and you may feel pressured into mirroring others, but this full moon is challenging you to stand your ground. It's not just time to be yourself, it's time to understand yourself, Virgo.

Capricorn: You May Gain A Deeper Perspective Of The World

When you're too rigid in your mind and set in your decisions, there's little room for growth. There's a whole world out there filled with untapped ideas and dormant experiences just waiting for you to discovery them. This full moon is calling on you to let go of the closed-mindedness that you may be hanging onto. There's a balance between exerting your control and accepting that beauty is found when you open your mind to the unknown. On this full moon, let yourself encounter something unexpected, Capricorn.