What comes to mind when you think of February? Is it the rush of rejuvenating rainstorms and the sparkling snowflakes that follow? The candied hearts and bouquets of roses that are sold everywhere on Valentine's Day? February contains a magic of its own, considering it begins with the sun in eccentric and trendsetting Aquarius and it ends in spiritual and imaginative Pisces. Luckily, the astrology of February may be intense, but it certainly won't disappoint, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of February 2021.

Aquarius is the sign of innovation and revolution, and this year, Aquarius season is bringing both. After all, on Feb. 17, Saturn — planet of karma and limitations — will form a square with Uranus — planet of rebellion and erratic change — which will result in a ton of pressure (and the desire to break free from that pressure). You may spend the month becoming sharply aware of all the barriers in your life and all the ways you're desperate for a change. Will you embrace gradual and careful change? Or will you create unexpected and earth-shattering change instead?

Of course, Mercury will be retrograde until Feb. 20. Moving through contrarian and alternative Aquarius, the zodiac sign of community and humanitarian efforts, this retrograde may bring your awareness back to how you relate to your social circle. Are you ready to make new friends? Are you outgrowing the people you've been associating with?

Either way, you needn't worry, because February is guiding you toward the light. On Feb. 26, Jupiter — planet of expansion and growth — will form a trine with the North Node of Destiny, driving you to embrace the life that was always meant for you.

Gemini: You're Experiencing A Lot Of Exciting Growth

You're being pushed toward your best self this month, Gemini. It's a great time to think about the person you want to become; to think about all the things you want to achieve. In fact, this is the perfect time to create a vision board and manifest the life you've always wanted. It's going to take a lot of work, of course, but you're willing to do what it takes in order to make your dreams a reality.

Libra: There's So Much Romance Swirling All Around You

February may be many things for you, but above all, it'll probably be fun. So much creative, artistic, and colorful energy is supporting you this month and it's got you seeing the beauty in everything, embracing the romance that surrounds you, and falling in love when the situation calls for it. If you're taken, this may be the month you reignite the spark in your relationship. If you're single, you might be crushing on someone new.

Aquarius: You're Focusing On Yourself And Your Confidence

It may be Aquarius season, but the pressure is real. You're not a kid anymore and you're starting to take things more seriously than ever. You can't be fooling around, because you can't afford to keep up with your bad habits. This month, you're shedding the old you and learning how to embrace the new one. It may not be easy and it will take time, but you're hanging on tight and committing to the experience.

Pisces: You're Releasing The Past And Looking To The Future

The first half of the month is all about healing and getting to know the inner you; the real you. You may spend the month reminiscing about the past and you may need time alone to process all the memories you can't stop thinking about. The first half of the month may be therapeutic, but the second half is where it's at. Pisces season is full of good vibes and you're here for it.