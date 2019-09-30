I'm sorry, you think straight hair is boring hair? Um, have you seen the top fall 2019 hair trends for straight hair?? They're all straight fire, pun intended! Just in case you're in need of a little inspo for styling your straighter strands this season, I spoke with one of my favorite New York City-based stylists to get the tea on what's trending for fall, and she gave me the scoop on everything. Like, everything from how to part hair to how to blow it dry, plus how to style it, and perhaps most importantly, how to accessorize it. Read on for everything you need to know, and thank me later.

Middle Parts

As a #SideParterForLife, it took me a long time to fall in love with the middle part, but seeing all my fave celebs rock the look really made me a fan. "Middle parts are most suitable for round or square face shapes, because they create the illusion of length in the face," says Linda de Zeeuw, Master Stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg. Of course, anyone can wear a middle part — and pretty much everyone in Hollywood has!

Kendall Jenner is the first celeb to come to mind when I picture the perfect parting, so props to her:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The key to a great middle part is precision down to the details, according to de Zeeuw. "If you have little baby hairs in the front that don't want to cooperate, you can use hairspray and a fine-tooth brush to comb them in the right direction for a perfect middle parting," she advises. A literal toothbrush does the trick too, FYI.

Winnie Harlow was just spotted rocking an icy blue wig styled into straight, middle-parted strands at a DKNY party during New York Fashion Week, and let me tell you, it's a big mood:

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turned-In Ends

This has to be my favorite look of the season, hands-down. "A blowout that curves inward is a timeless way to create volume around the face, or to polish frizzy ends in a ponytail," says de Zeeuw. It just looks so polished, you know?

Bella Hadid's retro pony really brought this look back, if you ask me:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turns out, taming your ends is way easier than one might expect. "You can achieve this style by blowdrying the hair with a round brush, using a volume mousse to create a strong hold, and finishing with a soft hairspray," explains de Zeeuw.

Kim Kardashian rocked both a middle part and curved-in ends at NYFW, and the look was basically a modern-day Rachel Green blowout on shorter strands:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Headbands

"Headbands are a fun way to give your hairstyle some color," says de Zeeuw, and I couldn't agree more. Sometimes, straight strands get a bad rap for being overly simple or boring, so jazzing them up with hair accessories like headbands is the ultimate one-and-done fix.

Katy Perry threw on a pink headband to compliment this pastel look, making it tuly on-trend from ~head~ to toe (I know, pastels are trending for fall this year, who would've thought?):

MCPIX/Shutterstock

Throwing on a headband makes creating a full lewk that much easier. "If you create a strong updo, like a sleek low bun, you can finish it up with a headband," says de Zeeuw, noting the accessory is also "perfect for an oily hair day."

This fall, I plan to pull a Zendaya and pair a simple headband with some teased straight strands for tons of va-va-volume:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Low Ponytails & Braids

Last but not least, the look that was all over every fall 2019 runway at fashion week. "Low ponies and low, single braids are both beautiful ways to create an elegant look," says de Zeeuw.

The chain-clad, stick-straight ponies worn by models for the Christian Siriano AW2020 show are a personal fave:

Sophie Sahara/WWD/Shutterstock

And of course, tons of celebs are fans of these looks, especially when paired with extensions for a super-long effect. There's just something about shiny, straight strands that go on for days — it's likely how Rapunzel might've worn her hair if she was a 2019 Instagram model, don't you think?

Rapunzel isn't real, but the long, straight low pony Vanessa Hudgens wore to the Savage X Fenty fashion show will certainly suffice. And not for nothing, but I spy a middle part, too:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, excuse me while I go buy a round brush, some hairspray, a few extensions, and as many headbands as I can justify. My hair is ready for fall, y'all!