Every night I load my eyes with cold cream and take a cotton round (read: wad of toilet paper) to the globby mess in hopes of removing every trace of my mascara and eyeshadow. It never works and leaves my eyes red and angry AF. The Face Halo makeup remover, which I only just heard about today, is here to seemingly solve my problems, all while making me a bit greener in the process. God, I love a good beauty innovation!

What exactly is a Face Halo, you ask? It looks like a soft little white pad that upon first glance you wouldn't think could be as effective as it is. All you have to do to use it is get it wet with water (it required no oils, lotions, or the like) and lightly wipe it over the areas of your face you want your makeup to be removed from. Miraculous? Yes. So much so that this removal method has been dubbed The Halo Effect. Heavenly.

As explained on Face Halo's website, "The water loosens your makeup allowing the HaloTech fiber strands (which are 100 times finer than a human hair) to reach deep into your pores to remove and trap makeup, giving your skin a healthy and invigorating clean in half the time." And rather than having to scrub, re-scrub, and scrub your face again like I do with my TP wads (usually they disintegrate before step three and I give up), Face Halo guarantees you an uber gentle and easy removal process. "You don’t need to rub or scrub. Simply wet your Face Halo and gently wipe off makeup. You’ll be surprised how much makeup comes off on your Face Halo. This is because the HaloTech fibers hold onto it and ensure nothing goes back onto your face."

If you think it sounds too good to be true, have a look at some of the rave reviews it's received from an array of beauty editors:

"I'm here to say it's not a gimmick — and it works far better than I expected it to," wrote one Refinery29 editor. "It gets off every last speck of foundation and mascara in 30 seconds with less rubbing than I normally do with my cleanser, and my skin feels cleaner and softer and less tight.

Face Halo

"It’s like rubbing a wet teddy bear on your face – only a lot more pleasant than that sounds," wrote a Glamour UK editor. "...the fibres really do scoop up all the make-up and hang onto it as you go."

I'm already sold on this product. But the fact that it will gently remove my mascara while also saving me money and Mother Earth many a tear only sweetens the deal. You can score a pack of three Face Halos for a mere $22 on the brand's website, which is a total steal. That's about $7 per reusable pad (more on that below), while a pack of 100 cotton rounds at Target will run you abut $2. Think of how many of those little rounds you've gone through in your lifetime, take a moment to cringe, and then go ahead and buy yourself a Face Halo. Not do cotton rounds eat up your money, but they also create tons of unnecessary waste. Face Halos can be washed in your washing machine time and time again for over 100 uses, meaning they're definitely the most eco-friendly makeup remover around.

Face Halo

Whether you're headed to a music festival or simply want to upgrade your current nightly routine, this product is a must-buy. It was definitely heaven-sent and will leave your complexion feeling as pure as an angel.