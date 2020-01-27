It's been over a year since Ariana Grande said "Thank U, Next" to her relationship with Pete Davidson, but it seems the comedian is still playing a part in her creative process. Grande delivered a highly-anticipated Grammys performance on Sunday, Jan. 26, and gave a subtle nod to her split from Davidson. The ending of Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys performance *definitely* looked like a message to Davidson.

If you missed it, not only did Grande and Davidson date, but the two were engaged for just about four months before their sudden split made headlines in October 2018. Their relationship was just as much a whirlwind for Grande and Davidson as it was for fans of the couple. While Grande is one of the most famous pop stars in the entire world, her relationship with Davidson was pretty laid back. So much so, that Davidson proposed to her while just lounging around their New York City apartment. No big deal.

“We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope," Davidson explained to Variety in August 2018. So when Grande took the stage at the 2020 Grammys to perform her hit breakup tune "Thank U, Next," eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on all of the ways she hinted at her relationship with Davidson, starting with the fact that her major prop was a bed.

But that wasn't it. Following her "Thank U, Next" medley, Grande took off an engagement ring and put it in a box, seemingly signaling she was moving past her split from Davidson. Grande then let out a laugh before blowing a kiss to the crowd. Check out the moment below and see what Twitter users had to say about it.

Whether Arianators shipped Grande and Davidson while they were together, or are glad they didn't go through with their marriage, fans can agree that focusing on herself was the right move for Grande.