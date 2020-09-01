When the moon reaches its peak of fullness, something in the universal realm blends with your conscious reality, personally and collectively. This lunar phase is equally illuminating as it is climactic. Glimmering through the mystical sign of Pisces on Sept. 2, the emotional meaning of the September 2020 full moon is about your relationship with spirit. In addition to the symbolism of this mutable water sign and the aspects taking place throughout this lunation, it's important to consider the opposing force of the sun in Virgo versus the moon in Pisces.

The sun is a symbol of the ego; it's symbolic of your conscious and physical reality. Governed by meticulous Mercury, the sun in Virgo is shedding light on everything that needs to be edited, modified, and improved in your current reality. Scrupulous and incredibly detail-oriented, it's no wonder Virgo season is typically one of the busiest times of the year. Themes revolving around your health, routine, and due diligence suddenly become top of mind, while students around the world go back to school (whether it be in person or online). Nothing's coincidence; this is all very Virgoan, but too much of something is never a good thing, which is where the full moon in Pisces comes to play. Governed by elusive Neptune, this mutable water sign is a symbol of compassion, faith, and the universal realm.

Dreamy and otherworldly, Pisces' enigmatic essence can seem almost too complex to fathom, and for many reasons. It serves as a reminder that just because you can't see something, doesn't mean it isn't there. Second, it is a representation of your subconscious mind and dreamworld, which is unexplainable by nature. Learning to trust in something greater than you can imagine is aligned with Neptune-ruled Pisces, and this full moon is no exception. So in the midst of working diligently on your tedious tasks, don't lose sight of the bigger picture.

Full Moon In Pisces: Sept. 2, 2020 At 1:22 a.m. ET

Knowing more about Neptune-ruled Pisces' zodiac archetype, along with the symbolism of the full moon phase, it's safe to say September's full moon (aka Corn Moon) will be nothing short of ambiguous. Sounds contradicting, but that's precisely what makes it so mysterious. Slippery and paradoxical, Pisces walks in between worlds, both in the physical and spiritual dimension.

Its mystery is equivalent to the deepest and darkest parts of the ocean, some of which are never fully discovered. The last sign of the zodiac, Pisces' mutable waters carry a little bit of each sign before it, which is why those born under this sign are more than often versatile, chameleon-like, and difficult to read. Pisces' zodiac archetype is depicted by the two fish swimming opposite directions, which represents its infinite duality.

One fish is symbolic of spiritual evolution, as it reaches another dimension, while the other represents the human experience in the physical dimension. With this in mind, this Neptune-ruled lunation is bestowing you with the gift of faith and surrender. Pisces' ruler, Neptune, dissolves all boundaries, which means the connection you have with the divine is ever-present.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Full Moon In Pisces

With the sun traveling through efficient Virgo, things could seem more stressful and tedious than usual, so don't hesitate to lean on the energy of September's full moon in Pisces. This lunation will not only shed light on your relationship with the divine, but also how you cultivate your unique faith. It's here to remind you of the light emanating from your infinite spirit, despite the hardships you might be experiencing in your human experience. What's weighing down on you? Are you willing to let go?