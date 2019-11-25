There's a powerful new moon coming up, which means there's still work for you to do before 2020. October's shadowy new moon in Scorpio was about confronting your darkness, and November's full moon in Taurus shed light on your blessings. The emotional meaning of the November 2019 new moon in Sagittarius, however, revolves around your long-term goals and the bigger picture. Governed by happy-go-lucky Jupiter, planet of expansion, education, higher learning and spirituality, the essence of truth-seeking Sagittarius has everything to do with the faith you have in yourself and your surroundings. This is a time to expand your horizons.

The sun enters worldly Sagittarius on Nov. 22, which will definitely lighten up the mood after an intensity-filled Scorpio season. Then, charming Venus will make her way into serious Capricorn on Nov. 25. Irresistible Venus is the planet of love and beauty, so this will certainly bring a shift to your relationships, along with your spending habits. The following day — the day of the new moon — the sun will meet with the moon in adventurous Sagittarius, which will create a cosmic kick-start of Jupiterian fuel. Are you ready to take that leap of faith?

New Moon In Sagittarius 2019: Nov. 26 At 10:05 a.m. ET

When you look toward the future, what do you see? The new moon phase represents the beginning of a lunar cycle. This occurs when the moon sits between the earth and the sun, and the sun sheds light on the dark side of the moon, which is the side you never get to see. This is precisely why the moon becomes invisible — as seen from earth — during the new moon phase. Aside from the celestial logistics of it all, however, the new moon phase takes place when both the sun and the moon are in the same zodiac sign, which provides you with a more energetically concentrated version of this particular zodiac sign.

Both the sun and the moon are a representation of your conscious and unconscious self, and with both of these ever-glowing luminaries traveling through a mutable fire sign like Sagittarius, there’s really no denying the amount of strength and fertility stemming from this Jupiter-ruled lunation.

Before you get too excited, you should know that there are a number of challenging aspects taking place throughout this lunation. Firstly, la luna will be making a stressful aspect to rebellious Uranus, planet of liberation, chaos, and unexpected changes. This will help you liberate yourself and break through whatever's been holding you back... but it won't be easy.

Uranus' electric influence could definitely spark some friction, given that it will have you confronting a number of fears and limitations in order to move forward. The rebel planet will also make a challenging aspect to go-getter Mars, planet of assertion. Mars is a warrior, and an impulsive one at that. Uranus, on the other hand, prefers to start a revolution, so this could bring a number of unexpected surprises and perhaps even arguments. Nevertheless, this is a last hoorah from the heavens, helping you rid yourself of the things that no longer serve you, in order to start again full force in 2020.

On a brighter note, however, red-hot Mars will be harmoniously aspected by charming Venus in Capricorn, so if you release the ego, and lean on the support of your relationships more, your new moon in Sagittarius experience could turn out to be a lot more positive than you think.