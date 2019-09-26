The lunar cycle is a representation of the moon’s journey around the earth. The new moon phase — which marks the beginning of the lunar cycle — takes place when the moon sits between the earth and the sun. The emotional meaning of the new moon in Libra 2019, in particular, is all about healing your relationships.

Granted, we all know Libra's archetype has everything to do with balance, but if we take a closer look at the new moon significance, you'll understand why this energy is so incredibly potent. After all, whenever there's a new moon, the sun and moon are traveling through the same zodiac sign, and that speaks volumes.

Remember, the sun and the moon are representations of your conscious and unconscious mind. So, what do you think happens when both of these ever-glowing luminaries link up in a cardinal air sign like Libra? This combination of celestial feels is what creates a supercharged energy, which in turn can become a powerful kickstart and new beginning. However, despite its profound potency, the dark moon phase is also a symbol of renewal; hence, some of you could be feeling somewhat introverted, or perhaps more lethargic than usual. Don't forget to listen to your body and be gentle with yourself.

THANAKRIT SANTIKUNAPORN/Shutterstock

The Essence Of Libra In Astrology

There’s a beautiful new moon in diplomatic Libra headed your way, as it will withdraw into the night sky on Saturday, Sept. 28 at exactly 2:26 p.m. ET, renewing your inner world, and blessing you with a clean slate from the heavens. Charming and eloquent, the essence of lovable Libra revolves around balance, cooperation, and compromise. Libra season is a time for connecting with others, and discovering what each of you have in common. This is partly where Libra's irresistible charm stems from; its essence is light-hearted, relatable, and harmonious.

However, there's a lot more to Libra's justice-seeking ways. Did you know that Libra is also one of the most creative signs in the zodiac? Venus is the planet of love and beauty, but it's also the planet of fashion, art, and creative talents.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Libra New Moon

As you may know, new moons bring new beginnings. However, each lunation has an important significance and purpose. For starters, there's something special about all 12 zodiac signs, and every lunation — whether it be a new moon or a full moon — is uniquely activated by different astrological aspects in the sky. In the case of the Libra new moon, there is something especially powerful taking place.

Aside from the fact there will be four planets in the sign of Libra — including its planetary ruler, Venus — this new moon will be sitting directly opposite of Chiron (the wounded healer) in Aries. If Libra governs your relationships and Chiron promotes healing, then this is an incredible opportunity to not only make amends in your relationships, but to also heal yourself in the process.

The Venus glyph is also a symbol of the goddess Aphrodite's hand mirror, which is why it's so easy for Libras to see themselves in others, but it gets deeper. Have you ever wondered what you're projecting onto other people? What do you expect out of your relationships? Needless to say, this is an excellent time to find balance within yourself and with the people in your life.