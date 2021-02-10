Aquarius season has everything to do with moving onward and upward, and the upcoming new moon is no exception. Themes surrounding your visions of the future are especially significant to consider during this time, because the emotional meaning of the February 2021 new moon is about moving forward. Aquarius' zodiac archetype is symbolic of the divine wisdom of humanity and the universal realm of intellect, so consider this your cosmic cue to step into your fullest potential. Remember, you are made of stars.

Happening on Thursday, Feb. 11 at exactly 2:06 p.m. EST and 23 degrees of rebellious Aquarius, this progressive lunation is encouraging you to embrace your unique individuality with hope and courage. Although, in the midst of soul searching and perhaps redefining your purpose, it's important to consider the bigger picture, as the essence of Aquarius reminds you that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This means who you are today is a result of who you were once upon a time, considering your version of reality.

However, this lunation is here to shed light on who you really are at an individual level, despite the conditioning of society and perhaps your upbringing. What happens when you walk to the beat of your own drum? Your soul's frequency is unparalleled; don't hesitate to tap into it. There's no such thing as another you.

TorriPhoto/Moment/Getty Images

The Emotional Meaning Of The February 2021 New Moon In Aquarius: Feb. 11 at 2:06 p.m. EST

Everything about this lunation is leading you toward the future. Even though the effects of this year's new moon in Aquarius may feel quite erratic at first, it's the breakthrough you need as individuals and as a collective.

Things get tricky as you take a closer look at the new moon's "logistics." As you may remember, the sun and the moon join forces at the same degree of a zodiac sign — which, in this case, is Aquarius — during the new moon phase. In this particular case, it's not just the sun and the moon coming together in this fixed air sign; Mercury retrograde, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are also in the mix.

More importantly, more than half of these planets will square off with Aquarius' modern ruler, Uranus, while the other half clash with red-hot Mars. This is precisely where this new moon's volatility stems from. Feelings of aggression, restlessness, and impatience are more than likely, but at least now you know where it's coming from.

Both Mars and Uranus are transiting through Taurus, and the red planet's energy becomes stifled when in this fixed earth sign, hence the overall feelings of frustration. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), when integrating the essence of slow-and-steady Taurus at odds with the Aquarius stellium, this lunation is not only encouraging you to revolutionize and upgrade your systems and structures, but also challenging your ability to stay consistent in the process.

Looking on the bright side, there's no such thing as progress without a little patience and perseverance. The key is to keep your balance despite all of the side noise. In addition to the series of potent aspects occurring throughout this lunation, Mars' square to Mercury retrograde is bound to stir the pot and bring the fire, so be extra mindful of your words and exchanges. Things may feel chaotic right now, but it's only because they're shifting.