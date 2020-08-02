Similar to taking a deep inhale and exhale, the moon's waxes and wanes play a pivotal role in your emotional reality. When the moon reaches its peak of fullness — best known as a full moon — something needs to be acknowledged. Every lunation has a unique purpose, and the emotional meaning of the August 2020 full moon focuses in on your individual freedom and sense of belonging in the world.

On Aug. 3 at exactly 11:59 a.m. EST, August's full moon will adorn the night sky in the eccentric sign of Aquarius. In order to understand the overall potency of the astrological aspects taking place during this lunation, you have to understand the essence of Aquarius' zodiac archetype. Governed by revolutionary Uranus — planet of chaos, technology, and rebellion — this air sign highlights your individual freedom and unique sense of belonging in the world. So if in Capricorn the sign's cardinal earth focuses on solidifying your long-term goals, Aquarius' fixed air energy helps you tap in your higher mind in order to intellectualize and showcase your accomplishments.

Given that the full moon in Aquarius happens once every year, it's important to acknowledge the timing of this particular lunation as it is taking place during Leo season, which has everything to do with your soul's authenticity. Full moons are a call for balance, so this lunation is an opportunity to reflect on your individuality and how you can share your light with humanity.

Shutterstock

Full moons are a spiritual culmination from the heavens, and in the socially conscious sign of Aquarius, it's also an opportunity to make a difference in your community. When the moon is full, it sits directly opposite the sun, creating a symbol of the sacred masculine and divine feminine energies. But what happens when the sun in theatrical Leo directly opposes the moon in rebellious Aquarius? In addition to this being a call for balance, this is a time to surround yourself with like-minded groups of individuals in order to discover where you stand amongst the rest of your community. What inspires you to tap into your inner humanitarian spirit?

Think back to the new moon in Aquarius on Jan. 24, 2020. How have you evolved mentally, virtually, and socially? Remember, Aquarius is governed by Uranus, planet of technology, revolution, and unexpected changes. So anything related to innovation, progression, and social movements falls into the category of this fixed air sign. Keep in mind, change-maker Uranus has been transiting through Taurus since March 2019, and during this time, the "Great Awakener" has revolutionized your idea of normal, challenging your sense of security and your value systems.

Uranus will not only play a pivotal role in this lunation as Aquarius' planetary ruler, but it'll also serve as a focal point in a challenging T-Square between the sun and the moon. Given that a full moon sheds light on whatever needs acknowledging and readjusting, this Uranus-ruled lunation will illuminate everything that's happening in the world today. Though it may sound vague considering the magnitude of the current events, because Aquarius is symbolic of the people, this full moon will mainly focus on human interaction and the way communities are connecting with one another.

Aggressive Mars will form a harsh square with Jupiter-Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, which will likely challenge people's faith, optimism, and will. Mercury, the planet of communication and thought process, will oppose structured Saturn, and this will also create a tug of war between the information currently being addressed versus what hasn't yet been revealed. Though the essence of Aquarius mainly revolves around society, the way you use your mind and process information will play a significant role during this time.