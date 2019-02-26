In my honest opinion, every season is ice cream season, and with spring just around the corner (I know it doesn't feel like it, but trust me, OK?), I've been keeping an eye out for frozen eats that'll help me prep my tastebuds for warmer days ahead. So, when I saw that the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone from Sonic is back for a limited-time, you can say I was pretty pumped. Sonic faithfuls will remember this beauty from back in September, when we first got a taste of the epic combination of Oreo chunks, sweet creme filling, and Sonic ice cream. The icing on the cake? An indulgent chocolate cookie waffle cone featuring a layer of sweet Oreo cream, which help ties this mouthwatering concoction all together.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, the fast food retailer first revealed that the fan-favorite dessert was making its way back to locations nationwide with a slow-motion Boomerang-esque video showing just how drool-worthy this bad boy is. They captioned their Twitter post:

"It’s BAAAACK! The Double Stuf @Oreo Waffle Cone will make all your cookie and créme dreams come true."

Nothing makes me want to cancel all my lunch plans and head to a Sonic ASAP quite like the visual of chunks of Oreo rolling around in pillowy swirls of vanilla ice cream and decadent Oreo sweet creme filling, and it's safe to say that they completely nailed it.

Every Oreo diehard has his or her opinion in the biscuit versus creamy filling debate, and this treat is basically an ode to sweet creme lovers. Inspired by Oreo's Double Stuf cookies, which feature even more delicious filling packed in between the chocolate cookies, the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone features plenty of both elements to keep everyone happy while adding in some creamy vanilla ice cream.

Per Sonic's website, it looks like the chain decided to keep the winning formula the same for the cone's return with swirls of ice cream, dollops of sweet creme, smashed pieces of Oreo, and a chocolate Oreo wafer cone which features a thick layer of sweet creme on the inside. Plus, it retails for just $2.49 (plus tax, if applicable), meaning you can get your sugar fix for potentially less than the cost of your Starbucks run.

This combination is pretty much impossible to mess up, and Sonic fans are sharing their ~feelings~ on the cone's unexpected return.

In addition, it sounds like they're also bringing back the shake version of the treat, as a Twitter user confirmed that the Double Stuf Oreo Blast, aka these tasty ingredients but in Blizzard form, is also coming back. I mean, I personally don't know how you could pass up that Oreo cream sauce-glazed chocolate wafer cone, but you do you.

Just one word of caution before you head to your nearest Sonic: Judging from quite a few customers' comments, a lot of locations don't have the decadent treat yet, so I'd make sure to check on Sonic's website to make sure your storefront has rolled it out before heading over. Unfortunately, it's likely that, just like its first run, the second wave of Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cones will only be a limited-time offering, so I'd make sure to stock your freezer with as many of these before summer comes around.