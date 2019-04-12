The 'Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny' Contestants Are All A Blast In A Glass

The people who go on The Bachelor may be pretty unbelievable, but nothing could prepare viewers for the completely wild and unpredictable contestants on MTV's new dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. In its series premiere on Thursday, April 11, Jersey Shore best bros Pauly D and Vinny were introduced to 20 women, spanning the full spectrum from surprisingly chill to "is she OK?" levels of ridiculousness. Let's go over all the Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny contestants and break down who actually has a chance at finding love... and who is going to make for the most unforgettable television.

Spoiler alert: This post includes moments from the premiere episodes of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. Thankfully, the Double Shot at Love two-hour premiere split up its 20 contestants into two separate episodes, as Pauly D and Vinny concocted a plan to trick one group of 10 into thinking Pauly was the only suitor, and the other group into thinking Vinny was the only suitor. Almost immediately, a bunch of the zanier contestants started to reveal themselves, but most of them survived the first elimination. Bartender Cate had an emotional breakdown for unclear reasons and sent herself home, and then Pauly also eliminated the seemingly normal Alli because she looked like his ex-girlfriend. Then, Vinny eliminated two normal-seeming contestants as well: Desiree and Shira.

So, who is left? Let's go over who has the best shot at winning Pauly D or Vinny:

Alysse

Vinny almost sent Alysse home in the premiere, saying that although she seemed like his type, he did not get to know her because she was too shy. We will have to see if she can open up more as the season progresses.

Ashley

Ashley had a standout performance at Pauly D's DJ competition, but did not seem to make a particularly strong connection with Pauly D outside of that.

B-Lashes

B-Lashes seems like she may be the mom of the group. She won points from Pauly D for being the only contestant to check out Cate when she was having her meltdown.

Brittnay

Brittnay was one of the standouts from Vinny's group, a sweet-seeming weather girl from the Midwest who has a daughter.

Christina

OK, now we are getting into the more eccentric contestants. Christina came into the house talking about how she loved to read and do yoga, then promptly made enemies with every other woman in the game. She starts fights with Holly, and then Maria, and says she just doesn't get along with other women. I think we know who the mean girl of the season will be.

Derynn

Derynn is another odd one. She seemed perfectly normal when she walked in, but soon she began opening up about her obsession with cat-themed clothing and even crawled on the ground to surprise Pauly D with a towel for some reason. Oh, she also started talking to the plants and had the most bizarre DJ performance by far. She will definitely be the most unpredictable contestant of the season, it seems.

Elle

Elle seemed to be one of Pauly D's favorites, even though she did not stand out all that much. He commented on how normal she seemed, and also noted how he liked that she was the first girl to get him alone.

Holly

Holly will be the most interesting contestant to watch now that Pauly and Vinny's prank is over. She had her heart set on dating Pauly D, but was unfortunately put in the group that was told Pauly was just the host and Vinny was the sole suitor. Now that the truth about both Pauly and Vinny being suitors is out, Holly is finally free to go after the guido of her dreams.

Maria

After that premiere, Maria is most definitely the frontrunner in the competition. Vinny bonded with her much more than anybody else, so it looks like she will be here for the long haul.

Marissa

Because of Vinny's nerves in jumping into this whole dating show scenario, a lot of the women in his group did not really stand out. Unfortunately for Marissa, she was one of the ones who disappeared into the background.

Mish

Although she did have a bit of a breakdown over her self-confidence at the start of the premiere, Mish seemed to bond with all the other women very quickly. However, she may have a better bond with her fellow contestants than she does with Pauly D.

Nadya

Pauly D did initially seem interested in Nadya, but she did not stand out too much in the premiere episode.

Nikki

Nikki is a particularly interesting contestant because she stood out not only as a frontrunner for Pauly D, but Vinny also commented on his interest in her while watching Pauly's dates. She might get her choice in whichever guido she wants!

Suzi

Suzi has a very high-pitched laugh, but Pauly D says he likes it. That's all.

Victoria

Victoria was another contestant in Vinny's group that did not really stand out. She tried to break up a fight between Christina and Maria, so maybe she will be the peacemaker of the season? Who knows, at this point.

Zuljeily

Like Marissa and Victoria, Zuljeily did not seem to stand out among Vinny's rambunctious group.

So, who will go home next and who will win over Pauly D and Vinny's hearts? Find out as Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny continues to air Thursday nights on MTV.