You may have been on plenty of getaways with your family and squad, but you can't deny a bonding vacay with your furry friend is a real treat. When you're looking for a truly unique experience, why not stay in a giant dog-themed home? The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B on Airbnb is the paw-fect place for you and your pup to retreat to when you want a sweet escape.

The two-bedroom rental is inside a building that's literally shaped like a beagle, and it's absolutely adorable. From the outside, it's basically the definition of Instagram-worthy, and the interior is just as cute. With a dog theme going strong throughout, you can find a library of dog books, games, and puzzles to enjoy.

Based on the Airbnb photos, you can tell this place has furry friends in mind with the decor as well. In one of the bedrooms, there's a cool dog-themed headboard and cozy pillow so your pup will feel right at home.

I'm already thinking about all the dog puns you can use to caption the paws-itively adorable pics you'll take with your fur baby while chilling in this bed and breakfast. A laughing selfie will pair perfectly with something like, "Having a howling good time," and a photo snuggling up with your pup in the reading nook could go well with something like, "Relaxing and taking a paws from the real world."

The Inn is located in Cottonwood, Idaho, so this is a great opportunity for you and your dog to explore the Northwestern region of the U.S. if you've never been before. During the day, you can go on a hike and adventure through nearby towns. According to the Airbnb listing, Hells Canyon Gorge is also close by if that's something you'd like to add to your itinerary. Check out the rules on NationalParkPaws.com to see what areas you and your fur baby can check out together.

There are many adventurous things you can do, but you may just want to spend quality time relaxing with your dog at the Airbnb. If that's the case, you could treat yourselves to breakfast in bed with the best fluffy cuddles and enjoy your cup of coffee out on the deck. As part of your Airbnb stay, light snacks and an "in-the-dog breakfast" are available.

After finishing up breakfast with your best furry friend, you should check out the Dog Bark Park visitor center, gift shop, and artist studio. The owners, Dennis and Frances, are artists who make the amazing canine carvings you can see in the dog headboard photo. So if you totally fall in love with the carvings, you can take a wooden dog home with you as a souvenir to remember this trip forever.

When the days come to a close, spend your evenings stargazing from the deck. Now doesn't that sound like a dream come true getaway with your fur baby? If you're looking to spend quality one-on-one time with your number one, you should see what's available at the Dog Bark Park Inn B&B and have an un-fur-gettable time.