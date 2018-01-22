28 Captions For Pictures With Your Dog That Are Pawsitively Adorable

Dogs are full of the purest kind of devotion and so much positive energy that there's no doubt we could all learn a thing or two from them. TBH, dogs are seriously a gift we don't deserve. You can argue all you want (I see you, cat people), but there's no denying the wholesome love dogs have for their owners. With their adorable wagging tails and want to give you as many kisses as possible, it's only a matter of time before you fall head over heels in love with your pup. It's only natural that you'd want to share that love with the rest of the world. Sometimes, you just need a few solid captions for pictures with your dog, because your sweet selfie deserves the perfect quote.

Dog pictures are social media's saving grace. We love posting the occasional 'Gram living it up with our friends, but the top fan fave is hands down anything doggo-related. If you can scroll past a super-cute dog and not audibly coo, there's something fishy going on with you.

My vote is that any situation is a worthy one to post a pic with your pup. Heading on a hike with your furry friend? Playing frisbee at the beach? Yes, your pup needs some Insta TLC. And please, don't forget that picture of your pooch taking a nap in his favorite sun-drenched spot by the window. We're here for it all — and so are these 28 captions.

1. "A dog is the only thing on this earth that loves you more than you love yourself." — Josh Billings

2. "Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail." — Kinky Friedman

3. "The average dog is a nicer person than the average person." — Andy Rooney

4. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw." — Unknown

5. "Some things just fill your heart without trying." — Unknown

6. "Love is a four-legged word." — Unknown

7. "What a beautiful world it would be if people had hearts like dogs." — Unknown

8. "Forget diamonds. Dogs are a girl's best friend." — Unknown

9. "Be the person your dog thinks you are." — J.W. Stephens

10. "When an eighty-five pound mammal licks your tears away then tries to sit on your lap, it's hard to feel sad." — Kristan Higgins

11. "Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn't ever know we had." — Thom Jones

12. "If I had a dollar for every time my dog made me smile, I would be a millionaire." — Unknown

13. "Money can buy a lot of things, but it doesn't wiggle its butt every time you come in the door." — Unknown

14. "Love is wet noses, sloppy kisses, and wagging tails." — Unknown

15. "Dogs are God's way of apologizing for your relatives." — Unknown

16. "If my dog doesn't like you, I probably won't either." — Unknown

17. "Life is too short to have just one dog." — Unknown

18. "The road to my heart is paved with paw prints." — Unknown

19. "All you need is love and a dog." — Unknown

20. "Sometimes, you just gotta lay on the floor with your dog." — Unknown

21. "Dogs are my favorite people." — Richard Dean Anderson

22. "When all else fails... hug the dog." — Unknown

23. "If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am." — Charles Yu

24. "You can't buy love, but you can rescue it." — Unknown

25. "Home is where the dog is." — Unknown

26. "The best therapist has fur and four legs." — Unknown

27. "If my dog makes you uncomfortable, I'd be happy to lock you up in the other room." — Unknown

28. "You can always find hope in a dog's eyes." — Unknown