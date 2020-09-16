It wouldn't be the spooky season without at least one viewing of Hocus Pocus. The classic makes a comeback every Halloween, and this year, you can run amok with the Disney x RockLove Hocus Pocus collection. This isn't the first time the jewelry brand has collaborated with Disney. You may remember their adorable The Princess and the Frog collab with sparkly beignets, and their out-of-this-world Star Wars collection featuring The Child. Now, they've added this whimsical collection inspired by none other than the Sanderson sisters.

The Hocus Pocus collection features nine items in total that were designed to look like props from the actual movie, according to the press release. Rock Winifred's broom as a necklace while you fly off to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte, or wear the sisters' cauldron when you're enjoying a tasty homemade brew in the morning. The Disney x RockLove Hocus Pocus collection includes earrings, necklaces, rings, and a snake brooch that you can wear all season long or on Halloween to complete your witch costume.

These pieces are also great to add as finishing touches to your Winifred, Mary, and Sarah-inspired #OOTD with your besties. Take a look and see what catches your eye. Though, you've been warned that these pieces will totally "put a spell on you" and you'll be saying, "And now, you're mine," to all of them very soon.

1. This Cauldron Necklace Disney's Hocus Pocus Amok Cauldron Necklace $165 | RockLove Jewelry This sterling silver necklace was made to look like the hanging cauldron from the film where the Sanderson sisters brewed their life potion. The outside of the cauldron has an engraving of one of the most iconic lines from the film: "amok, amok, amok." Wear this while you're running amok on all your fall adventures of picking pumpkins and getting cozy on a backyard movie night with your SO.

2. This Broom Necklace Disney's Hocus Pocus Broom Necklace $135 | RockLove Jewelry This broom necklace is based on Winifred's actual broom from the movie. It has an extra-long chain so it can be easily layered with the cauldron necklace. Though, it'll also sweep you off your feet when you wear it on its own.

3. This Snake Brooch Disney's Hocus Pocus Snake Brooch $65 | RockLove Jewelry This brooch is unique to the collection as it's the only brooch and the only piece that comes in artisan brass rather than sterling silver. The design resembles Winifred's snake clasps on her cloak, and can be used to pull together your very own witch Halloween costume. When it's not Halloween, this magical brooch can be worn on your fave denim jacket or with your button-down shirt for added sparkle.

4. This Snake Necklace Disney's Hocus Pocus Snake Necklace $165 | RockLove Jewelry This sterling silver necklace has the same snake design as the brooch with a vibrant emerald green crystal at the center. Wear it with your Winifred Disneybound outfit, complete with a green dress and black Dr. Martens. If you love this necklace, you'll also want to get the matching snake earrings and snake ring as well.

5. These Calming Circle Earrings Disney's Hocus Pocus Calming Circle Earrings $115 | RockLove Jewelry Inspired by Mary's suggestion to form a calming circle, these sterling silver earrings are a triskelion symbol with red, purple, and green crystals representing the three witches. Since they're vibrant and colorful, you can wear them with any of your fave jewel-toned fall sweaters.