The best movies are the ones reflect our stories and experiences back to us. Movies are both mirrors and empathy machines that help us to better understand other people's life experiences and take a deeper look into our own. It's for this reason (among many others) that representation matters so much in cinema. It shapes both how we see ourselves and the world at large. Now, some of these experiences can be mind opening and life altering, but sometimes they are just for fun, like in the case of discovering the the Disney movie that describes your relationship based on your zodiac sign.

While every relationship is different and unique, there are usually some core elements that recur throughout your dating history, like what kind of person you are attracted to and attract, and the dynamics that you create based on your personality and how you interact with others. By knowing your zodiac sign and how they typically behave in relationships, you can start to spot the pattern — and which Disney archetype that fits into. So, if you feel like you're constantly recreating your own version of Lady and the Tramp or end up Tangled up with a bad boy on the regular, that's probably because, well, you kind of are. Here's which Disney movie is most likely to feel oddly familiar based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): ‘Tangled’ Giphy Aries wont stay cooped up for long, whether that's in a tower or in a relationship. So, any romantic option for this sign that makes it past the weekend is going to be one who either initiates adventure or is happy to be your co-pilot. If they tend to get into a little madcap misadventures, all the better. In other words, Aries, your relationships are never boring.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): ‘Aladdin’ Giphy A recurring theme in a Taurus relationship is that they all require a little wooing to get started. Yep, to capture this sign’s heart, you need to show that you are the kind of loyal and persistent person who is worthy of their love. It also doesn’t hurt if they have the ability to whisk you off on a moment’s notice on a luxurious vacation. Just sayin’.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Giphy Gemini needs a lot of mental stimulation and new experiences in their relationship. So, they need a partner who is just as insatiably curious as they are are. To the outside world, it may look like the Mad Hatter’s tea party, but to you the relationship is a real, wait for it... wonderland.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Giphy Let’s be honest, Cancer, you love an underdog. Sure, sometimes this particular preference can come back to bite you, but when you find the right one who is willing to put in the work and prove themselves worthy of your love, well then, life is just one big shared plate of spaghetti.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): ‘Robin Hood’ Giphy While many other signs may identify with the princesses in these movies, for Leo it’s all about being the Robin Hood of their relationship — in that, in their romance, they are the star of the show. Which is why for Leo to be truly happy in their relationship, they need to find a Maid Marian who appreciates them for their strengths and cheers them on even when they falter.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Giphy While Virgo is not impressed by someone trying to boss them around, they do secretly enjoy a challenge. So, a partner who is a bit of a fixer upper, but willing to make some changes, is basically irresistible to Virgo. It also doesn’t hurt that he owns his own library, just sayin’.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Giphy For Libra, relationships are all about balance — and fun. So, for this sign to be truly happy in a relationship, they need a partner in crime. Someone who will keep them on their toes but also make them feel at home. Or should I say, that feel like Ohana (family).

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): ‘The Little Mermaid’ Giphy One of the most important ingredients in a Scorpio’s relationship is sexual compatibility and passion, and no other Disney movie can touch the sexual tension of The Little Mermaid. All that passion left unsaid. Honestly, rewatching this movie as an adult makes you realize it's kinky AF. In other words: All Scorpio, all day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): ‘Pocahontas’ Giphy Wild at heart and in no rush to settle down? Yep, this movie is basically the epitome of Sagittarius romance. As in, it happens when the right person crash lands on their beach by surprise and eventually wins their heart — but until then, they are too busy just going about living their best life to worry about falling in love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): ‘Mulan’ Giphy Two folks finding love while putting their all into achieving a life goal? Umm, yeah, this movie has Capricorn love story written all over it. Lucky you, Cap. I mean, have you seen the Li Shang gun show? Hotness alert!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): ‘Moana’ Giphy Aquarius, with their great big heart, has no trouble attracting love, but they are hardly worried about it when they have bigger things to focus on, like their humanitarian mission, or, ya know, saving the world from a killer sentient volcano. Love will come eventually — and slowly — but hey, they are going to make a lot of friends and have a lot of strange adventures in the meantime.