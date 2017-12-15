The December New Moon Means A Wild Ride For Your Relationships

On Dec. 18, 2017, the new moon plays with Venus, the planet of love and relationships, but all is not a bed of roses. Heavy-handed Saturn and unruly Uranus will disrupt the love plant during December's new moon. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. What is love without its challenges, after all?

Saturn represents dogmas and limitations and imposes obstacles to love. The god of Saturn is Kronos, who is also the god of time and destruction. Uranus, the god of the sky, was born out of destruction. His father is chaos and his mother is the Earth. Uranus is not afraid to upset the balance that Saturn imposes. If the combined powers of Saturn and Uranus sound frightening, then be comforted by the fact that Venus is also here. She was born from Uranus, meaning that love can be a seed that springs from this new moon's reign in the sky.

So what does all of that actually mean for your relationships? Well, here's the short version: Love really does conquer all. But from December's new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 18, to the next new moon in Aquarius on Jan. 16, it's gonna be a wild ride.

The new moon is also the time of sowing seeds of intention. Be clear about what want, and you can harness the forces of love, chaos, and foundation in order to make your dreams come true. Here's what to keep in mind about your relationships as you do.

1. There Will Be Challenges With Time And Distance

Saturn will definitely throw up obstacles this next month to watch how well you deal. If you're in a long-distance relationship, you might not see your lover right now. Money might get in the way of your love life, too. Don't spend the long nights of winter wishing for the sun. Summer will come back around.

Venus and Uranus urge you to use Saturn's restrictions in your favor. Don't focus on what you're lacking, but what you have to work with in this space. Take stock of your resources and figure out how you can better divide them. When you identify the areas in your life where you have abundance, you'll find that there's much more to share.

2. Use The Challenges To Stay Aligned With Yourself

Saturn is full of tough lessons that put you in better touch with your true self. Saturn teaches what you are not, so that you can better identify what you are. Use the time and distance as an opportunity to make sure you are staying in touch with your primary relationship: the one you have with yourself.

This might mean identifying the ways in which you are working for and against yourself within your love life. This might mean figuring out why you choose the partners you do. Think about your very first relationships compared to this one. What patterns are you undoing? Which ones are you recirculating? How can you make sure that this one does not become that?

3. Nurture Your Unions If You Want Them To Be Long-Lasting

When Saturn combines with Venus, things might be hard, but you can stay in love for the long haul. Uranus will ensure that this love won't be possessive or oppressive, either. Ask your partner what they really want out of the life you are building together, and be honest about what you want as well.

The intentions you set during this new moon will be incredibly important to your growth cycle over the next two-and-a-half years. With Saturn moving into Capricorn on Dec. 21, 2017, questions of how money influences your love life will also come to the forefront. How is love costing you? What is it paying you in return? And at the end of the day, how much more do you have in your bank? How can you make sure you have enough to share?

4. Prune The Forces That Drain You

Pay attention to your relationship during this next new moon. Note the ways in which it fulfills you. Pay extra close attention to anything that it takes away from you. This is the time to change new habits so that you can nurture your long-term growth.

What future do you really want with this person? If you are uncertain about long-term commitment, then this is the time to reassess whether or not what you're doing is really what you want to be doing long-term. Saturn can trap you in oppressive relationships just because that's what you think you should be doing. Uranus wants you to break out of the word "should."

If you do want the person in your future, but you are experiencing challenges now, identify the habits that you need to change. Select the areas of your relationship to nurture, and prune away the dead ends. A new season of growth is just around the corner with the next Aquarian new moon.

