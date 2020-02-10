There are some undeniable trends in the world of internet intimacy. A gym selfie. A picture with a wild animal. A group photo from a cousin's wedding. Of course, if you've ever wondered the dating app profile to swipe left on, your zodiac sign may help your thumbs make the right move. And the right move might be swiping left.

Though being in love may feel like a happy, sexy Beyoncé song, wading through an internet pool of potential-dates can feel like "Irreplaceable" (to the left, to the left) is playing on repeat. Perhaps the modern version of The Princess and the Frog is wading through dating app profiles until stumbling upon the perfect one. And while every dating app has a different interface, and more importantly, a different vibe, it may not be long before you see a lot of the same types of profiles as you swipe throughout your day.

Although it can be impossible to make a hard and fast rule about what you'll swipe for (sometimes the person holding a fish is like, really hot), it can be helpful to know what types of connections you're looking for.

Here is the dating app to swipe left to, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21–April 19): A List Of Dislikes Fire sign Aries isn't shy about expressing themselves. Still, their cheerful demeanor means they like to focus on the positive and frame everything with optimism. A profile that only describes what someone isn't looking for will have them swiping left in a second.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Lots Of Pictures At Nightclubs Single or boo'd up, earth sign Taurus wants to stay inside with a good book and some spicy Thai noodles. If they see a profile that's all about clubbing, bar hopping, and big nights on the town, they're likely to take a pass (and then take a hot bubble bath by themselves).

Gemini (May 21–June 20): A Strictly Serious Profile While direct communication is important to Gemini, having a sense of humor is the biggest factor of all. Gemini wants someone that can laugh at themselves and roll with the punches. A dating profile that's super serious is likely to get nixed.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): No Bio Emotional and tender Cancer wants to know you before they even think about swiping in any direction. If someone has no bio, they'll likely say no (and then still feel bad about it in the morning).

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Blurry Photos With Bad Lighting Leos know their good angles, their favorite kind of lighting, and the outfit/hairstyle/makeup that makes them feel like a million dollars. This lion needs someone that will go out of their way to get the shot and who enjoys taking bomb selfies.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Someone Who Doesn't Know What They're Looking For Whether they're looking for a one-time hookup, a FWB situation, a casual thing, a long-term monogamous relationship, or something else entirely, Virgo has a rock-solid idea of what they want. When they see a profile that says, "open to anything" or "not sure what I'm looking for," this earth sign is likely to pass.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Only Selfies Libra is the definition of a group pic. They love spending time with friends and family and would take a night out on the town over staying in any day. If they get the sense that someone doesn't like to go out much or prefers to spend time at home, they're likely to swipe left in search of a fellow social butterfly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Only Group Pics Private and intense, Scorpio likes to spend lots of one-on-one time with their dates. When they see a page that's only group shots, they're likely to swipe left, hoping to find someone who also prefers hanging out in more low-key and intimate ways.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): A Really Long & Detailed Bio Sagittarius isn't too precious when it comes to online dating. If they find a profile that's super long and detailed, they're likely to swipe left before even really reading it. Not one to over-think things, they go with their gut, swiping quickly and stress-free.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): No School Or Job Listed It's not that Capricorn only cares about work — it's that they take a lot of pride in doing their best and hope to date someone with the same values. If a profile says nothing about someone's education or job, Cappy may doubt there's a connection there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Cheesy Clichés Aquarius values innovation and intuition. They won't be charmed by an overused one-liner or cheesy joke that they see in every other profile. (Cue something about "spending time outdoors," meaning drinking on patios.) Aquarius is looking for someone as unconventional as they are and will swipe left on someone that's using a bio they've seen before.