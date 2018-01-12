The Critics’ Choice Awards “Toast To The Good Guys” Was Absolute Perfection

When you saw this story was about the Critics' Choice Awards, you probably weren't sure what to expect from this underrated show. After the Golden Globes made such a statement with all the attendees in black for the Time's Up initiative — it's no surprise the Critics' Choice Awards wanted to jump on the conversation, as well. The Critics' Choice Awards "Toast To The Good Guys" was sharp, funny, and extremely well received by fans on Twitter.

The Golden Globes really set a high bar when it kicked off award show season on Jan. 7. In support of Time's Up, every nominee wore black and almost all the female attendees used all their spare moments to talk about the cause.

The Critics' Choice Awards is traditionally a very low-key show. It usually carries the same nominees as the other big ceremonies, but the celebs dress a little more casual and the whole show is a lot more laid back than the Globes or the Oscars. However, the Critics' Choice Awards showed all of us when host Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash presented a "Toast To The Good Guys." I mean, the Critics' Choice came hard with the comedy and social commentary. It was a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek segment that sent a strong message about equality and the social climate.

An example of one of the "thank you's" that came from Olivia Munn: "Thank you to all the producers for paying Niecy and I the same and Mark Wahlberg a million bucks." THE SHADE IS REAL.

Munn and Nash also called out the men who attended the Golden Globes for their silence about Time's Up, but did thank all the mothers who raised "good guys."

People on Twitter were living for these funny (yet sadly true) half-hearted thank you's.

More to come.