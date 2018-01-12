What Is The #SeeHer Award At The Critics' Choice Awards? Gal Gadot Is The Big Winner

Following the release of blockbuster phenomenon Wonder Woman, it's no secret that Israeli actress Gal Gadot is totally #winning at life. To further prove this point, Gal Gadot won a major award. So if you're asking yourself what is the #SeeHer Award at the Critic's Choice Awards, the answer is —Gadot's.

Gadot was presented with the award by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. When presenting Gadot with the award, Jenkins described the actress as "her real Wonder Woman." We're emotional.

"She knew the great importance to this character and what she could mean to the universe if well done,” Jenkins read off a sheet of paper, hands shaking. “I’m so proud for all that she does."

Gadot received the award amid a standing ovation, to which she humbly asked the audience to sit.

