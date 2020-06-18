Second chances are possible. For those who missed out the first time around, ColourPop’s Sailor Moon Collection is finally restocked. After selling out in less than 24 hours, people have been clamoring for the eight-piece collection to come back. With so much hype, you’ll definitely want to hop on this restock quickly so you don’t miss out, because the collection is available now on ColourPop’s website as of June 18 at 1 p.m. EST.

ColourPop said that Sailor Moon was one of its top requested collabs, so it’s not surprising that the collection sold out so quickly. And after the products flew off the virtual shelves, the brand announced back in February 2020 that it was working on a restock. Since then, Sailor Moon fans have been waiting with bated breath for more info. This restock will include everything from the first drop, like the Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette ($20, ColourPop) and Ultra Blotted Lip Kits ($15, ColourPop), but no new pieces. And if you can’t decide what to get, you can get the entire nostalgic collection for $89.

The collection was an influencer favorite, with Jeffree Star, KathleenLights, and Morgan Alison Stewart all giving Sailor Moon x ColourPop a thumbs up. The products are all shimmery and colorful across the board, so each guru was able to create their own unique, vibrant looks. The BeauTubers all especially enjoyed the bright, holographic packaging that featured the teenager-turned-Sailor Moon, Usagi Tsukino, alongside her cat Luna.

And you don’t even have to worry about your new makeup taking too long to ship. After taking a pause on shipping orders due to California’s recent shelter-in-place orders, ColourPop’s fulfillment and distribution centers are back in business. So you’ll be able to get the Sailor Moon x ColourPop shipped anywhere in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, UK, and France in due time.

This highly anticipated restock will likely receive as much hype the second time around as it did the first. So, make sure you have your credit card on hand and good WiFi, because who knows how many months it’ll be until the next restock. To prep, start by scrolling through the products below.