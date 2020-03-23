The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several stores to close and alter their strategies, and as of March 22, ColourPop is the latest brand to have to adjust their process. The beauty brand announced on Instagram they will temporarily stop shipping out all orders until further notice. Why isn't ColourPop shipping orders, you ask? Their response is due to ongoing efforts in the state of California to slow the passage of the virus. Largely because of California's recent shelter in place orders, ColourPop temporarily closed all their distribution and fulfillment centers and, as a result, are unable to ship orders.

On Thursday, March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order for all the state's residents to prevent the virus from spreading any further. The recent mandate orders all Californians to stay at home unless they have a critical reason for leaving. Additionally, only businesses deemed essential can remain open, but those that aren't must cease all operations.

"Due to the current health orders in California, we have temporarily closed our distribution and fulfillment centers," the brand wrote on Instagram. "While our website remains available to accept your orders, we cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your orders will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping." In the announcement, ColourPop also stated that it would allow customers the ability to cancel any order that hasn't shipped yet and get a full refund.

In the meantime, the brand said it will shift its attention to its virtual platforms, like Instagram, and encouraged their customers to engage with them there. "We want our social platforms to continue to be a safe place for all of us to share positivity."

Other brands impacted by ColourPop's distribution and fulfillment centers closing include their sister skincare line, Fourth Ray Beauty. Kylie Jenner's makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is similarly affected, because it utilizes ColourPop's production facilities. In an announcement shared on the brand's website, Kylie Cosmetics posted a similar update to ColourPop's, stating their refund policy has been adjusted to reflect these changes, and their "customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days."