Netflix is a ray of hope in the world right now. Providing viewers with tons of feel-good content is a hallmark of the streamer, and with Netflix's March 24 announcement, fans can rest assured there's more good stuff in the works. So get ready, y'all, because The Circle Seasons 2 and 3 are coming.

After launching on New Year's Day, The Circle has been the talk of 2020. The show's wild premise — challenging people to get others to like them (or a catfish version of themselves) via a mysterious social media app — combined with its memorable cast members have made the show a major hit. I mean, Joey Sasso, the winner of Season 1, is basically a household name now, and his friendship with Shubham Goel is reality TV goals. So, it's no surprise the series now has the green light to make more episodes, but that doesn't make this any less exciting for fans.

According to the announcement made by Netflix, host Michelle Buteau will return to guide a cast of all-new contestants through the show, with the goal of winning the $100,000 cash prize at the end. But while it sounds like the same show viewers have grown to love, there will be some changes, as "new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons."

The Circle joins two other Netflix reality series who also got picked up for future episodes. In the same announcement about The Circle, Netflix revealed Love Is Blind is renewed for two more seasons, and Rhythm + Flow is renewed for one more season. Further, a new series, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, was also introduced.

For those who can't wait until 2021, when Season 2 of The Circle is set to be released (no word on when Season 3 will come), fans can watch The Circle Season 1 or The Circle: Brazil, which are both on Netflix now. The Circle: France arrives on Netflix on April 9, 2020.