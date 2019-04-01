Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shocked everyone with its incredibly dark antichrist antics in its debut season, and it looks like the new run of episodes will lean into the Satanic elements even more. A newly released video clip reveals what all nine episodes in the upcoming Part 2 will be called, and fans will definitely pick up on a theme. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 episode titles seem to be teasing a biblical storyline for Sabrina in the new season.

After that shocking twist ending of the first part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, fans have been waiting on pins and needles to see what will happen to Sabrina now that she has officially signed her name to the Book of the Beast and pledged herself to the Dark Lord. As that finale showed, along with the subsequent holiday special, Sabrina is going to be more involved in her witching studies than ever in the new season, which sadly means that she is turning her back on her mortal friends.

It is anyone's guess how Sabrina's strengthened connection to the supernatural will affect Part 2, but the newly released episode titles may provide a few clues. A newly released video clip reveals what all nine episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will be entitled, as the chapter names appear over footage from the full Part 2 trailer, and there seems to be a biblical theme the promises a lot of antichrist stuff centering on Sabrina this season. Check out the episode titles reveal below:

In case you missed them, here are all nine of the new episode titles for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2:

"The Epiphany" "The Passion of Sabrina Spellman" "Lupercalia" "Doctor Cerberus’s House of Horror" "Blackwood" "The Missionaries" "The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman" "The Mandrake" "The Mephisto Waltz"

What jumps out right away is a Christ-like theme revolving around Sabrina. The new season starts with "The Epiphany," a reference to the Christian event of the three kings presenting the newborn Jesus with gifts, and then jumps to "The Passion of Sabrina Spellman," a reference to The Passion of the Christ, which depicted the final moments of Jesus' life leading up to his crucifixion. Later in the season, there is an episode called "The Missionaries," another religious practice, and "The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman" seems to be another Christ-like reference. Of course, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will subvert these Christian references to make them Satanic, which seems to suggest Sabrina may become some sort of antichrist figure in the new season.

The rest of the new episode titles are also exciting. Two of the new episodes seem to be centered on the characters of Father Blackwood and, surprisingly, Dr. Cerberus — whom we know is hiding some sort of secret. The remaining episodes are straight-up names of obscure events, objects, and movies. Lupercalia is an ancient Roman holiday celebrating the importance of wolves in the foundation myth of Rome. Mandrakes are plants that are said to scream when dug up and the noise kill those who hear it. And finally, The Mephisto Waltz is a 1971 horror movie in which Satanists switch bodies with unsuspecting victims.

We will get to see what really goes on in each of these new episodes when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 5.