Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not done with its spooky twists and reveals yet. Since the horrific new Netflix series had already been picked up for a second season at the same time as the streaming service ordered its first, the show was free to pack its Season 1 finale with tons of cliffhangers. Most of these cliffhangers were major moments, but one shocking detail was so brief that some viewers may have totally missed it. A brief flash in the season finale has fans wondering, is Dr. Cerberus a demon on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? The character was mostly on the sidelines this season, but it looks like he may become a much larger part of Season 2.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss plot details from the Season 1 finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Although he has a sinister-sounding name, Dr. Cerberus seemed to be nothing more than a quaint bookshop owner for most of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first season... until one very quick moment at the end of the season. Dr. Cerberus is actually mentioned by main characters a number of times before we actually get to meet him — both Harvey's dad and Zelda bemoan the fact that the bookstore owner dresses up like a vampire, a carry-over from when he once hosted a local late-night horror show.

Once Hilda begins working at the Cerberus Books, we finally get to meet him. Dr. Cerberus actually only pops up a couple of times in the season, but it is enough for us to get the impression that he seems to be a pretty nice, unassuming dude. It also becomes clear that he and Hilda are doing more than just working together. When the Greendale Thirteen attack in the season finale, Dr. Cerberus holds Hilda's hand while she casts her warding spell, and then she saves him from the Red Angel of Death by enchanting him to swiftly run away. After the threat disappears, Dr. Cerberus walks Hilda home and the two share a kiss. It's a super cute moment, but then something very unsettling happens.

As Dr. Cerberus walks away from the Spellman house, his eyes eerily glow red. The eye thing only lasts for a brief moment, but it is long enough to signal that Dr. Cerberus probably is not the sweet mortal man that he appears to be... so what is he? Obviously, we will not know for sure until Season 2 rolls around, but it seems most likely that he is some sort of demon, or perhaps he is an actual vampire beyond just dressing like one.

Another possibility is that the red eyes are actually the indication of some sort of potion that Hilda could have given Dr. Cerberus. Earlier in the season, we saw that Hilda had no qualms about slipping a love potion into Luke's coffee to help out Ambrose's relationship woes — could she have done the same to Dr. Cerberus to get herself a boyfriend, and those red eyes were some sort of side effect?

For right now, all we can do is guess. But it definitely seems like Dr. Cerberus will be a bigger part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Season 2, so hopefully we will get our answers soon enough.