If you thought the first part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was horrifying, then you are going to want to buckle up for the second part. The Netflix series just dropped a new full-length trailer for its upcoming Part 2 that takes a much darker turn than its already-dark debut. The new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 trailer shows Sabrina embracing her dark magic like never before by burning her school to the ground, killing a group of men, and having a sit-down with Lucifer himself.

The dark new turn for Sabrina Spellman follows her decision to sign her name to the Book of the Beast in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 1 finale, effectively giving up her mortal life and unlocking her full magical potential under Satan. But it is still shocking to see Sabrina snap the necks of a group of men in an instant with her powers. Even Father Blackwood is in awe of how powerful Sabrina has become so quickly, marveling at how she is able to levitate, slaughter demons, and even resurrect fellow witches. That last spell is extra eyebrow-raising, especially since the trailer seems to be suggesting that Ambrose is the dead witch that Sabrina will somehow bring back to life.

There is a lot to go over in the trailer, but watch it for yourself first and then we can really get into it:

Netflix on YouTube

One of the major things the trailer reveals is the love triangle between Sabrina, Harvey, and Nick will finally come to a head in Part 2. Two quick shots in the trailer show Sabrina making out with Nick, and also with Harvey. We also get a glimpse of Sabrina speaking to both Nick and Harvey at the same time, so fans can expect Sabrina's love life to get pretty complicated in the new episodes.

Netflix

In the show's first part, Sabrina and Harvey remained faithful to one another, although Sabrina's new warlock schoolmate Nick made no secrets about his feelings for her. In the end, Sabrina's decision to sign the Book of the Beast led to her revealing she is a witch to Harvey, and then breaking up with him. In the holiday special that followed the Part 1 finale, Sabrina attempted to repair her friendship with Harvey, but he was so uncomfortable with magic that he told her he wanted nothing to do with the supernatural. Now that Harvey and Sabrina are broken up, it looks like Sabrina will move on to Nick... although the door still is not fully closed on Harvey.

And Sabrina's man troubles get even worse at the very end of the newly released trailer. The last scene introduces the new character of Lucifer Morningstar, as Sabrina sits down for a one-on-one meeting with the Devil himself. Lucifer reveals he is the source of Sabrina's newfound power, and Sabrina seems ready to make a deal by asking "What is it you want from me?"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, April 5.