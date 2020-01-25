To celebrate Part 3 of Netflix's hit show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Hot Topic released a new clothing line. Available now online and in-stores, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Hot Topic collection is full of witchy fashions. Channel your favorite witch with fun everyday clothing, tee shirts, and accessories.

Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now, so you can get to marathoning ASAP if you haven't already. There's a lot going on in the new season, so if you are a little fuzzy with the past events, it might be a good idea to give yourself a full Season 2 recap of Sabrina before diving in.

This witch-inspired collection from Hot Topic is a treat, with loads of red, black, plaid, and fun nods to the show. Items from the collection include everything from Sabrina's classic red coat to her cheerleading outfit, and if you're a fan of the show, you're going to want to scoop an item or two up before they're gone.

The Red Coat

I know there are plenty of outfits in Sabrina, but when I think about the show, my mind still drifts to that retro red coat. It's classic, plus you can pair it with a ton of different outfits, so it's basically a closet essential.

The Plaid Buckle Skirt

The Plaid Buckle Skirt looks like it came right out of Sabrina's closet. It features a pleated overlay, faux leather buckles, and two faux silver buttons. Upon closer inspection, you'll catch a white embroidered Salem on the waistband.

The Baxter High Cheer Dress

Part 3 sees Sabrina taking on cheerleading in her spare time. You can fangirl the Baxter High Ravens, too, with this cheerleading dress inspired by the latest installment.

Herald Of Hell Long-Sleeve Tee

Arguably the witchiest piece in the entire collection, the Herald of Hell Long-Sleeve Tee has a boxy cut, an arrow print on the sleeves, and a back patch with a hellish design. The front is a retro look with a half-zipper and a small logo on the left side of the chest that reads "Herald of Hell."

Pentagram Lace Ankle Socks

If you're more of an accessories person, you can show your love for the show in a more subtle way with the Pentagram Lace Ankle Socks. Lacy and edgy all at once, they even have the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina logo on the soles.

There are a ton of options to choose from in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collection from Hot Topic, so if you want to look your witchiest, get ready to shop.