The ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Hot Topic Collection Is Full Of Witchy Fashions
To celebrate Part 3 of Netflix's hit show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Hot Topic released a new clothing line. Available now online and in-stores, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Hot Topic collection is full of witchy fashions. Channel your favorite witch with fun everyday clothing, tee shirts, and accessories.
Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now, so you can get to marathoning ASAP if you haven't already. There's a lot going on in the new season, so if you are a little fuzzy with the past events, it might be a good idea to give yourself a full Season 2 recap of Sabrina before diving in.
This witch-inspired collection from Hot Topic is a treat, with loads of red, black, plaid, and fun nods to the show. Items from the collection include everything from Sabrina's classic red coat to her cheerleading outfit, and if you're a fan of the show, you're going to want to scoop an item or two up before they're gone.
The Red Coat
I know there are plenty of outfits in Sabrina, but when I think about the show, my mind still drifts to that retro red coat. It's classic, plus you can pair it with a ton of different outfits, so it's basically a closet essential.
Size XS-3X; also available in Plus Sizes 0-5
The Plaid Buckle Skirt
The Plaid Buckle Skirt looks like it came right out of Sabrina's closet. It features a pleated overlay, faux leather buckles, and two faux silver buttons. Upon closer inspection, you'll catch a white embroidered Salem on the waistband.
Size XS-3X; also available in Plus Size 0-5
The Baxter High Cheer Dress
Part 3 sees Sabrina taking on cheerleading in her spare time. You can fangirl the Baxter High Ravens, too, with this cheerleading dress inspired by the latest installment.
Plus Sizes 0-5; also available in sizes XS-3X
Herald Of Hell Long-Sleeve Tee
Arguably the witchiest piece in the entire collection, the Herald of Hell Long-Sleeve Tee has a boxy cut, an arrow print on the sleeves, and a back patch with a hellish design. The front is a retro look with a half-zipper and a small logo on the left side of the chest that reads "Herald of Hell."
Sizes XS-3X; also available in Plus Sizes 0-5
Pentagram Lace Ankle Socks
If you're more of an accessories person, you can show your love for the show in a more subtle way with the Pentagram Lace Ankle Socks. Lacy and edgy all at once, they even have the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina logo on the soles.
There are a ton of options to choose from in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collection from Hot Topic, so if you want to look your witchiest, get ready to shop.