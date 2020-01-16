Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for 2020. This third installment of the Riverdale spinoff has promised than Sabrina will be heading down to Hell. Why are Ms. Spellman and her friends are going to a very different down under? Let's discuss what happened in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 2.

Part 1 of CAOS (as fans call it) introduced Sabrina Spellman as a teen half-witch who loved her human life, and her mortal boyfriend, Harvey. But by the end, she'd accepted her heritage and her family's religion of worshipping the Dark Lord. Part 1 ended with her signing her name in the Book of the Beast, officially baptized.

Part 2 opened with Sabrina learning to juggle this dual existence between worlds. She still wants to be friends with Roz and Theo, and find a way to make amends with Harvey. But she's attending a new school, The Academy of Unseen Arts, with students like the Weird Sisters, and a potential love interest in Nick Scratch. Some changes made crossing back and forth easier. For instance, Miss Wardwell (who is actually Lilith) becomes the principal of her old Baxter High. But with Sabrina gone much of the time, her friends move on. By the end of the season, Harvey has a new girl: Sabrina's BFF, Roz.

Netflix

Sabrina's home situation also gets turned upside down. Her Aunt Zelda insists on marrying Father Blackwood, the head of their coven, even though it's clear he's planning on murdering his new bride, especially once he finds out Zelda and Hilda hid his newborn daughter from him. Her cousin, Ambrose, is locked up by the coven and then nearly killed. Meanwhile, Sabrina begins to manifest unholy powers beyond a normal witch, including being raised from the dead and saving the entire coven from witch hunters.

Sabrina is not an ordinary witch, and Edward Spellman was not her father. The Dark Lord used her human mother as a vessel. Sabrina is his child. Moreover, Lucifer Morningstar isn't content to be just Sabrina's father. He also wants to marry her and make her Queen of Hell.

Netflix

No one wants this, not Sabrina, her aunts, or any of her friends, either witch or human. But Lilith wants this least of all. Lucifer promised she'd be Queen of Hell, and now it's being taken from her. So the entire group gangs together to defeat and capture the Dark Lord, locking him in the strongest prison they can find: Nick's body.

Meanwhile, Father Blackwood attempts to poison the whole coven and make a run for it with his children. He escapes, but Zelda and Hilda find the dying coven in time and help them survive. In a rage against Blackwood and his dangerous misogyny, Zelda declares their coven will be reborn anew and worship Lilith, who now reigns as Queen of Hell.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will consist of 10 episodes, arriving on Jan. 24, 2020.