I admit, I had to stop watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina because it got too spooky for me. What can I say , I'm a scaredy-cat! That said, I still stan Sabrina and her Big Witch Energy, which is why I'm ready to shop the NYX Cosmetics x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Collection. NYX is one of my all-time fave drugstore beauty brands, and they've created a spellbook-themed palette inspired by the youngest Spellman and her witchy ways, plus a few cute lippie duos featuring my all-time favorite formula, the Soft Matte Lip Cream. Anyone know how to cast a spell that ensures I get my hands on this collab before it sells out? Thanks in advance.

In this collection, the star of the show is undoubtedly the Spellbook Palette, which retails for $35. When you consider the fact that it contains 30 eyeshadows, two blushes, and one highlighter, the price boils down to little more than a dollar per shade, which is so worth it. There's a pure white shade called "Angel Of Death," a bold red called "Hell On Earth," and of course, a matte black named for everyone's favorite sidekick, Salem the cat. Whether you're more of a Sabrina or a Rosalind, there are tons of gorgeous shades to choose from to create the look that suits your witchy vibes best.

In addition to the palette, the collection features three Lip Duos retailing for $14 apiece. The Soft Matte Lip Creams usually cost a little under $7 apiece, and no new shades were created for this collection, but at least you aren't paying extra for the cool witchy packaging! The Half-Witch Lip Duo contains shades "Monte Carlo" and "Cabo," the Fright Club Lip Duo includes "Budapest" and "Cannes," and the Weird Sisters Lip Duo has "Transylvania" and "Los Angeles."

Last but not least, all shoppers who purchase from the NYX Cosmetics site will receive a small gift with purchase. Every order including a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina product will come with a special sticker sheet, and while supplies last, orders will also come with a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina makeup pouch.

Ready to shop the range? You can check out the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Collection now on the NYX Cosmetics site, or snag it at Ulta and select NYX store locations come Jan. 26.