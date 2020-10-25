Listen up, Cheesecake Factory fans, because your favorite bites are making a comeback — with a twist. The chain is rolling out a whole new menu called the Timeless Classics menu, which puts a zesty spin on your fave comfort food. The new lineup includes some sizzling hot chicken nuggets perfect for anyone who loves some heat in their meal. If you're ready to try out Cheesecake Factory's "Nashville Hot" Chicken Nuggets, here are the details.

The Cheesecake Factory unveiled its new Timeless Classic menu on Thursday, Oct. 22. The menu features a modern take on popular dishes from the past, with prices ranging from $6.50 through $15.95. There are 11 new dishes and three specialty cocktails. You can choose from plenty of different options, from appetizers like salads and bruschetta to main dishes like burgers and pasta. If you'd like to spice things up, check out the "Nashville Hot" Chicken Nuggets, which pairs hand battered, fried chicken bites with the brand's spicy Nashville Hot sauce and ranch dressing. Here are the other menu items you can try out on the Timeless Classic menu:

Crispy Crab Wontons

Bruschetta

Tons of Fun Burger

Grilled Shrimp & Bacon Club

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Chicken Pot Pie

Dijon Chicken

Bar-B-Que Salmon

Thai Chicken Pasta

Sheila’s Blackened Chicken Pasta

To pair with your food, there are three new specialty cocktails: Bikini Martini, which is a combo of Absolut Vodka, RumHaven Rum, and pineapple juice; Lemon Sunburst, which features a frozen lemonade with Stoli Vodka and lemon zest; and The Ritz, which includes shaken Courvoisier, Cointreau, pomegranate, and a splash of Prosecco.

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

You can get the Timeless Classics menu at all Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States, excluding Hawaii. To find a location near you, you can use the Cheesecake Factory restaurant finder.

When you head to Cheesecake Factory, make sure you check out the brand's extra coronavirus precautions, which includes hand sanitizing stations in the lobby and restaurant for customers, and contactless mobile payment at the table. You'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. While out, wear a mask, maintain social distancing where possible, and make sure you wash your hands often.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.