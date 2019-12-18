Perhaps one of the most relatable scenes in the iconic 2009 masterpiece He's Just Not That Into You is when Drew Barrymore says that changing your dating app profile is the modern version of getting your hair done to look cute for your crush. (Although, I predict blowouts will still be hot in 2020). Whether you're thinking about upping your photos or toying over a new bio, the change to make to your dating app profile in 2020 may be easier than you think.

Whether you're getting back into the dating pool after ending a long-term thing or you're enjoying being single and sensational, giving your dating app profile a little tuneup can be a great way to get some new matches. Remember: You never need to hide or conceal who you are, and you certainly never need to lie about your interests or passions. In other words, If you'd rather drink wine on a roof than go on a day-long hike, maybe don't say you're a "big nature lover." However, giving your profile a little sprucing up can make you feel better IRL.

If you need some dating app inspo, here's how to spice up your profile, based on your zodiac sign.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19): Just Be Yourself Powerhouse Aries wants you to know when they're in the building (and by the building, I mean dating apps). While their fiery personality and cool-girl persona is something to admire, in 2020, the ram won't have to keep proving how tough or unfazed they are on their dating app profiles. Whether they're looking for a long-term connection or a one-night thing, Aries can just be their wonderful self.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Take Healthy Risks Taurus is the sign of all things comfortable — sheets, shoes, sweatpants; you name it. While they never need to do anything that makes them uncomfortable, 2020 may be the time to step outside of their dating routine. Instead of listing all their likes and dislikes in their profile or establishing that they refuse to travel to different parts of the city, Taurus might ask their match about their favorite place to get Thai food or their most-listened to Podcast.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Get Clear On What You Want Gemini is usually "down for anything." But in 2020, these twins need to really think about what they're looking for, then be transparent in their profile about their needs. Do they want a one-time fling? A LTR? A FWB situation? They can have it all, but they need to ask for it first.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Take It Slow Tender Cancer likes to talk about emotions — their emotions, your emotions, the emotions of the barista they met this morning. While their compassion and intuition make them amazing friends and partners, they may start to overshare about their feelings in their dating app profile. It's not that they have to bottle up their feelings, but they can wait to really connect with a match before opening their heart up.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Share The Spotlight Yes, you're amazing and hot and perfect, and anyone would be lucky to date you. But know who else is probably pretty cute and cool? All the potential matches out there for you. While Leo never needs to be any less Leo, they may want to think about making their profile a little more approachable to potential matches. Are you looking for someone to hike with? Love dad jokes? Give your match something to talk about other than how hot you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Don't Sweat The Small Stuff Organized Virgo already knows exactly what type of person they're looking for. While it's good to have intentions and standards when dating, you may want to leave some room for people to surprise you. Rather than writing, "Don't message me if..." Virgo should think about the types of relationships they are looking for.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Stay In The Moment Dreamy Libra gets a little caught up in their imagination. While it can be super romantic to think about spending a weekend with a boo in a rustic-chic Airbnb in Maine or taking a jasmine-scented bath together, a dating profile is the first time someone is seeing and (internet) meeting you. Rather than saying that you like big getaways or grand gestures, try suggesting meeting for coffee or drinks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Open Up A Little Bit Scorpio is the type to have a super short bio on their dating app profile. Private and brooding, they like to feel out a situation before sharing anything about themselves. Though it may seem scary to open up, think of 2020 as a time to take healthy risks and try something new. Maybe they list their favorite place to get tacos in town or share a fun fact about themselves. They may be surprised how easy it is to connect with a match!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Slow Your Roll Adventurous Sagittarius wants to roam far and wide. While there's something to be said for sewing your wild oats, it could be worthwhile to slow your roll and really take your time in creating a meaningful profile. If you're looking for something casual and open, you can say that in a diplomatic way. Taking a moment to be earnest and real in your bio doesn't have to mean you're looking to get married tomorrow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Remember This Isn't LinkedIn Work is important to a Capricorn, and their ideal mate is probably someone that's also ambitious and driven about their education or career. While work and school can be great conversation starters, your dating app profile doesn't need to look like your resume. You're not trying to woo an employer — you're trying to go on a date. Remember that it's OK to make a joke or offer a life anecdote.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Let It Go Opinionated Aquarius likes to take a stand. Politically active and socially engaged by nature, the water bearer may use their dating app profile as a way to inform and educate all their potential matches about current events or world news. While it's good to be passionate about things, dating doesn't have to be about making every agree with you on every issue. You can still be politically informed and radical as you're playing the field and letting things go.