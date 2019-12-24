I'm grateful for many things this time of year, but one thing I'm majorly grateful for is being born during the same era as Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You". This song captures the holiday spirit for an entire generation and no matter how many times it's played, it never gets old. Are you as surprised as I am to hear that it came out 25 whole years ago? Of course, a celebration is order, and the celebs in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" anniversary video most definitely bring it. After spreading so much joy and cheer since 1994, this holiday favorite is just as catchy as ever (and just about every celeb agrees).

The anniversary video was posted on YouTube on Dec. 23 and has since amassed over 500,000 views, which is a number I'm pretty sure will just keep on getting bigger. The long list of celebs lip-syncing to the iconic tune can be found in its description, but some notable people included are Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Ali Wong, Andy Cohen, and so many others. Since its release, Mariah Carey has expressed her gratitude for all the love on Twitter, saying "I am so thankful to all my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face."

She also made sure to tag most (if not all) of the people included in the video in her celebratory post on Instagram:

The anniversary video arrives just in time for news that the holiday hit has reached number one on the Billboard 100 list for the first time in history, proving the song is hotter than ever. According to Nielsen Music, the tune was streamed 54.4 million times in the U.S. during the week ending on Dec. 19, breaking the record for most streams in one week. And even though it may seem like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is having a resurgence, Yahoo reports the song has a 96 out of 100 on Spotify's Popularity Index, which could only be accomplished if people were cranking the tune all year round — whether it's Christmas or not.

As if "All I Want for Christmas Is You" wasn't enough of an addition to your holiday experience as it is, you can now watch dozens of celebs to sing along with it. This song is clearly the gift that keeps on giving.