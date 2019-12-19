The Celebrity Reactions To Trump's Impeachment Are All So Passionate

Nearly three years after taking office, President Donald Trump has been impeached. On Dec. 18, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the Ukraine scandal. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the vote. The House's decision is historic, as Trump is only the third president in American history to be impeached. Naturally, everyone on Twitter had a lot to say about the news, but the celebrity reactions to Trump's impeachment are some of the most passionate.

In the vote for the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, the House voted 230 for and 197 against. Meanwhile, in the vote for the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229 for and 198 against. The impeachment decision was a long time coming, as the House of Representatives debated for weeks about whether to vote yes or no on the articles of impeachment.

"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in her opening statement during the impeachment debate. "He gave us no choice. What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the Constitution." Hours later, the House made its decision and stars reacted accordingly.

Now, everyone is looking toward Trump's Senate trial, where it will ultimately be decided whether Trump will be removed from office or not. At least two-thirds of the Senate must vote in favor of removal for Trump to be kicked out of office, which is unlikely in the Republican-controlled Senate. As of Dec. 19, the timeline for the trial is unclear: Shortly after the impeachment votes, Pelosi indicated the House is willing to delay sending the articles to the Senate until Republican and Democratic leaders can agree on a process for the Senate trial.