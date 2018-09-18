The 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Is Here, So Get Ready To Be Transported Out Of This World

Marvel is taking us back to the '90s with its next major movie, and that time jump is immediately evident in the first couple seconds of the first Captain Marvel trailer. After months of waiting, the Captain Marvel trailer is finally here, and the first footage from the upcoming movie will get you even more pumped to see Brie Larson zoom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019.

To immediately set the scene, the newly released trailer kicks off with Captain Marvel A.K.A. Carol Danvers crash landing in a Blockbuster Video. Yep — we're in the '90s, baby! And the MCU flashbacks keep coming, as we get a glimpse at a younger, two-eyed Nick Fury as he finds and picks up Danvers, and also a younger version of Agent Phil Coulson, making his long-awaited return to the movie universe. The trailer shows Carol Danvers meeting these two men as she is introduced to the superhero support and research team S.H.I.E.L.D., who will attempt to understand her alien superpowers and also piece together some confusing memories of Earth that Danvers has been having. The most jarring part of the trailer comes when Danvers reveals she has been having memories of a life on Earth, training to become a pilot in the Air Force, but she is unsure if they are real or not.

Check out the full Captain Marvel trailer for yourself below:

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The new trailer also gives us our first look at Jude Law's character Mar-Vell, who serves as Carol Danvers' mentor in Starforce, teaching her how to use her superpowers. And of course, we also get to see the newly introduced supervillains of the movie: the Skrull aliens. Captain Marvel will need to put her powers to the test in order to stop the Skrulls from invading Earth, but since they have the power to shape-shift, it will not be so easy to find them. That is probably why we see Carol Danvers punch what looks like an elderly woman in the face on the subway in this trailer.

To celebrate the trailer's release, Brie Larson also shared the first Captain Marvel poster, which you can check out below:

Captain Marvel stands out not only as the only female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a standalone movie, but also as the only new addition to the MCU that has been announced at this point. Carol Danvers' upcoming movie will be a shift from all of the sequels that Marvel is putting out in the next couple of years, and finally bring one of the comic-book franchise's most iconic and powerful heroes onto the big screen.

Following her debut in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson will quickly reprise the role of Carol Danvers less than two months later when she flies into the currently untitled Avengers 4 to meet up with the rest of the superhero squad. Her arrival in the upcoming Infinity War follow-up was teased in the mid-credits scene of Infinity War, when Nick Fury sends an S.O.S. call to Danvers before vanishing.

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.