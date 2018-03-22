I've been to a psychic once or twice, but I'm always a little afraid to know exactly what my future holds. I guess I find the entire ordeal a little intimidating, because I'd rather just enjoy life as it comes without having any ideas about what should happen. You know what I mean? OK, I don't mean to get this ~deep~ before you have your morning coffee, but let me tell you some good news: Starbucks' new drink can also tell your future, and it's a little less frightening than an actual psychic reading. The coffee company released a mystical frappuccino on March 22, and it's decorated with sparkling candy crystals. Believe it or not, the candy gems on Starbucks' Crystal Ball Frappuccino have different meanings, and each color is meant to tell your future.

That's right: If you're too scared to visit an actual psychic (like me), you can take a trip to your local Starbucks and get a reading at the counter. It's that simple. Before you get any ideas, there won't be an actual psychic waiting for your order with a glistening crystal ball. Instead, you'll have to order a Crystal Ball Frappuccino and see what color gems the barista sprinkles your drink with. I guess you can call the Starbucks baristas psychics for the next four days, because they're really the ones determining your future. That baristas will sprinkle your frappuccino with one of three colored gems, and each color has a meaning.

Blue Starbucks If you're given blue candy gems atop your sweet Crystal Ball Frappuccino, that means you're destined for adventure. So if you've been planning on backpacking across Europe with your best friends, do it! If you've been dreaming of a tropical vacation this spring, book the ticket. Your Starbucks drink is basically telling you to listen to explore the world.

Green Starbucks Green sprinkles on top of your Crystal Ball Frappuccino foretell good luck (obviously). If you get the green, go buy a lottery ticket or enter a contest! Your drink told you to do so. However, Starbucks notes that they can't assume liability for any luck or lack of luck that you might experience, but they "really do hope you have a fantastic day."