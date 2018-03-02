The least fun part about planning your spring break trip is undoubtedly adding up the costs you'll need to cover to make your vacation happen. To avoid putting a damper on your getaway before it even starts, it's best to keep an eye out for any spring break deals. With that in mind, here are five cheap 2018 spring break flights that will get you wherever you need to go without breaking the bank.

Most people tend to head toward the sun and sand for their spring break. A beach vacation is definitely a welcome change if you've been stuck in the snow during the brutal winter months. Others might opt for a more active vacation and head to a city they've never been to before. Whichever destination you choose, you'll want to make sure that you don't come home from your vacation with an empty wallet and credit card bills galore.

Seeing as though spring break is such a popular time for travel, Expedia did a little digging to find out which vacation destinations are the most affordable for U.S. travelers. According to information from Alexis Tiacoh, an Expedia spokesperson, there are 25 U.S. destinations that have round-trip airfares of under $400. The top five spots are the perfect mix of both beach and city getaways.

1. Fort Lauderdale

If you're traveling in the month of March, you can find flights to this Florida beach destination for under $150. A round-trip flight from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to Fort Lauderdale is only $130 on Spirit Airlines. For New Yorkers heading south, round-trip airfare on Spirit Airlines from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale is also an affordable $130. With savings like that, you'll be sure to enjoy your spring break with your toes in the sand without having to worry about how you'll pay for it once you're back home.

To really experience the luxury of this beach vacation (and put your airfare savings to good use), you can enjoy one of the many cruises or boat tours listed as top-rated experiences in Fort Lauderdale, per Trip Advisor.

2. Myrtle Beach

This South Carolina beach paradise is a very popular destination for spring break travelers. For East Coast travelers heading on vacation in March, you can grab a round-trip flight from Boston to Myrtle Beach on Spirit Airlines for $110. If you're located in Pennsylvania, you can kick the cold on an affordable round-trip flight on Spirit Airlines. The airfare from Philadelphia to Myrtle Beach will only set you back $125.

You could spend your whole trip on the beach, but if you want to mix it up, you can also explore the other attractions Myrtle Beach has to offer. Trip Advisor suggest checking out local breweries (if you're 21 and over, of course) or a Polynesian luau show (who knew?!). Thanks to your affordable flights, you can enjoy your trip without going over budget.

3. Orlando

If a Mickey Mouse encounter is at the top of your spring break wish list, then you'll definitely want check out these affordable flights to Orlando, Florida. You can take off on a round-trip flight from St. Louis to Orlando for $150 on Frontier Airlines. If you want to leave Music City to check out the latest Disney World treats, you can hop on a round-trip flight from Nashville to Orlando for $190 on American Airlines.

Once you arrive in Orlando, there will be plenty to do. With so many sights to see like the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney's Hollywood Studios, you won't have time to worry about expensive flights — and with the deals you scored, you won't need to worry.

4. New York

New York City is one of those bucket-list destinations perfect for any vacation. It might be made even more perfect when you see the affordable flights available in March. East Coast travelers in North Carolina can grab a round-trip flight from Charlotte to LaGuardia Airport for $160 on Delta Air. Alternatively, if you're flying from the West Coast, you can still snag a round trip for under $300. Round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Newark International Airport is an affordable $290 on United Airlines.

You probably already know which iconic places you want to check out in the city, so enjoy the famous sites like Times Square and Central Park without having to pinch pennies for your flight home.

Denver

Denver, Colorado is the perfect spring break destination if you want to stay active during your trip. There are plenty of hiking trails right outside the city, and if you're interested in skiing or snowboarding, there are ski resorts an hour's drive away, according to SnowPak.

Now that you know what awaits you in Denver, you can check out the amazing flight deals that will get you there. A round-trip flight from Austin to Denver will cost you $100 on United Airlines. Midwesterners in Minnesota who want to leave a harsh winter behind can buy a round-trip flight from Minneapolis to Denver for $110 on United Airlines.

From the looks of it, there are plenty of affordable options still available if you want to book that last-minute spring break getaway. You can keep it classic and opt for the beach vacation, or you can head to your favorite city. Wherever you decide to go on your trip, you can relax knowing that you got a great deal on spring break flights. So, enjoy your vacation and your airfare savings — you earned it!