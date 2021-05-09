Though you might be used to grabbing coffee when you're tired, there are certainly times when you're looking for a different kind of sip to give you a boost of energy. Green teas and matcha drinks at Dunkin' are great options if you're looking for a pick-me-up but don't want something too strong. Depending on your preferences, there are a few sips you can choose from with varying caffeine contents. Here's a look at the caffeine in Dunkin's green tea and matcha for your next visit.

Finding your new go-to sip can be difficult, so you'll want to first know about all the offerings available. Dunkin's line of matcha drinks, which were released in February 2020, come hot, iced, or frozen. There's also the new Blueberry Matcha Latte, which dropped in February 2021, if you're looking for a fruity spin on the OG sip. The chain's matcha offerings all feature the same amount of caffeine: 120 milligrams for a medium-size drink. To give you a comparison, a medium hot coffee at Dunkin' has 210 milligrams of caffeine.

According to Dunkin', matcha is made by stone grinding young tea leaf buds into a concentrated powder, while the process for making a cup of traditional green tea involves steeping or brewing tea leaves. Since you're actually drinking grounded down tea leaves rather than just steeping or brewing them, matcha contains more caffeine.

When it comes to traditional green teas, Dunkin' has two options — the Harmony Leaf Green Tea and Iced Green Tea — which naturally, feature significantly less caffeine than Dunkin's matcha drinks. A medium Harmony Leaf Green Tea has around 70 milligrams of caffeine, while a medium Iced Green Tea has around 64 to 68 milligrams of caffeine, depending on whether you get it sweetened. Dunkin' Refreshers, which feature the brand's brewed green tea mixed with other flavors, come in at around 99 milligrams of caffeine for a medium-size drink. A Coconut Refresher, however, gets its caffeine from green tea extract and has 68 milligrams in a medium. These eight Dunkin' matcha and green tea options also come with different add-ons like milk and liquid cane sugar.

1. Matcha Latte

A Dunkin' Matcha Latte blends sweetened Matcha green tea with milk. A medium size of the Matcha Latte features around 120 milligrams of caffeine.

2. Iced Matcha Latte

The Iced Matcha Latte features the same sweetened matcha powder and milk blend as the OG sip, but is served over ice. A medium size of the drink features 120 milligrams of caffeine.

3. Frozen Matcha Latte

If you'd prefer an even chillier sip, you can opt for the Frozen Matcha Latte. The frozen version combines sweetened matcha green tea with milk and liquid cane sugar. You'll get around 120 milligrams of caffeine in a medium-size drink.

4. Blueberry Matcha Latte

Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte combines sweetened matcha green tea with blueberry flavor and your choice of milk, including non-dairy options like oat milk and almond milk. You'll get 120 milligrams of caffeine in a medium-size sip.

5. Dunkin' Refreshers

All three Dunkin' Refreshers — Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Peach Passonfruit — feature brewed green tea as the base drink as well as other flavors. A medium-size Dunkin' Refresher has 99 milligrams of caffeine.

6. Harmony Leaf Green Tea

Dunkin' offers a variety of hot loose leaf teas, including the Harmony Leaf Green Tea. A medium Harmony Leaf Green Tea has around 70 milligrams of caffeine.

7. Iced Green Tea

If you're looking for a refreshing sip, the unsweetened or sweetened Iced Green Tea at Dunkin' features freshly brewed tea served over ice. A medium unsweetened Iced Green Tea at Dunkin contains 68 milligrams of caffeine, while the sweetened version has 64 milligrams.

8. Coconut Refreshers

Dunkin's new Coconut Refresher are a twist on classic Refreshers. In it, you'll find coconut milk, flavored fruit concentrate, B vitamins, and it comes in three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate. Dunkin's Coconut Refresher gets its boost from a green tea extract in the flavor concentrate, and you'll get 68 milligrams in a medium.

If you head to Dunkin' to grab a sip, remember to keep in mind the most updated CDC guidelines on mask-wearing and running errands.