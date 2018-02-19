Black Panther delivered so much: intense action scenes, an absolutely stunning tech-filled new world, and even a thought-provoking political debate that had some audiences actually siding with the movie's villain. As if all that wasn't enough, the movie also included a bunch of laugh-out-loud moments, mostly courtesy of Wakanda's princess, scientist, and master of snark Shuri. The Black Panther "what are those" scene between T'Challa and Shuri was definitely one of the movie's funniest moments, and fans are still laughing about it.

One of the central elements of Black Panther is the fact that Wakanda exists in a self-imposed isolation from all the other nations of the world, in order to hide their reserves of Vibranium. For that reason, pretty much all of Wakanda exists without any influence from the outside world... but one critical Shuri line did reveal that even Wakanda is not safe from three-year-old Vine memes. As Shuri leads T'Challa into her lab to show him all the new tech that she has been cooking up, she takes an opportunity to clown her big brother by pointing down at his sandals and yelling "What are those!?" The line is one of the first big laughs of Black Panther, and blew up on Twitter among people who have seen the movie:

Some Marvel fans even jokingly put forth the idea that Shuri's A+ roasting abilities might scare of Thanos when he touches down in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War:

In case you were under a rock during the heyday of Vine in the mid-2010s, "What are those!?" became a meme that pretty much conquered the Internet for a while in 2015. The phrase exploded into popularity after a clip went viral of someone confronting a police officer by pointing his camera at the officer's shoes and yelling "What are those!?" It became an exaggerated way to clown someone with lame shoes.

Of course, if anyone in Wakanda is going to be a pro troll and meme queen, it was definitely going to be Shuri. The Wakandan princess and genius scientist had all of the best one-liners in Black Panther, immediately becoming the fan favorite and breakout success of the movie. Along with her meme knowledge, Shuri also stole the spotlight with other instantly iconic moments, such as referring to CIA agent Everett Ross (one of the movie's only white characters) as "colonizer," complaining about her corset at one of the most nerve-racking times, and going full dad joke on a pair of noise-absorbing shoes that she developed.

It was not only Shuri's killer one-liners that made her such a standout part of Black Panther. Fans are also going wild over just how amazingly brilliant she is, as the character most responsible for making Wakanda into the most technologically advanced country in the world. And she did that at only 16 years old!! Tons of fans are excitedly arguing that Black Panther cements the fact that Shuri is officially the smartest character in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beating out the franchise's other tech genius Tony Stark. Shuri and Stark will actually meet in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, so we can see out that plays out soon enough.

The other really cool thing about Shuri is her status as a Disney princess. Yep — since Disney owns Marvel now and Shuri is the princess of Wakanda, fans all over the Internet are starting to realize that Shuri technically would be considered a Disney princess. I guess that also means that we finally have a Disney princess who knows about Vine memes; I definitely never heard Cinderella or Ariel shout out "What are those!?"