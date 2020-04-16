Call it the Euphoria effect (I see you, Barbie Ferreira) or the sharp rise of avant-garde makeup on social media, but given the 2020 fall beauty trends, there has seriously never been a better time to experiment and have fun with every single product in your makeup bag. Case in point: A carefree, anything-goes attitude reigned supreme in the beauty looks from the runways during the 2020 Fall/Winter season. Across the globe, from New York and London to Milan and Paris, and from Rodarte and Chromat to Christian Siriano and Jeremy Scott, tons of designers incorporated all sorts of playful, bold, and eye-catching beauty looks — crystal-studded eye makeup, bejeweled hair, maximalist nails — alongside classics, like a red lip, into their runway collections.

But the creativity doesn’t stop there. These ideas are just the jumping-off point for you to run with. Below, I’ve rounded up all the biggest fall beauty trends that are so good, you’ll want to try them right now and keep wearing them well into fall. Sure, spring may have just commenced, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start. So go forth, and have some fun with these key tips and tricks for pulling off the most talked-about looks seamlessly.

Bold Lips

Bold lips are a mainstay on the runways every season, but for fall, the look was turned up a notch with makeup artists using unconventional colors and finishes, like with the glitter-covered red lips at Rodarte. In practice, be bold with colors like orange or hot pink. But if that's too much for your taste level, a classic fiery red works just as well — it’s timeless and universally flattering on all complexions.

Color-blocking

Up your eyeshadow game by combining two opposing shades in one eye look for some cool color-blocking, as seen at Chromat, Margiela, and more. To pull it off, try first with complementary colors and apply them on your eyelid right next to each other — without blending them together — for an immediately striking look. If you're feeling brave, neon shadows were a designer favorite this season, but this vibrant look works with all sorts of color combos.

Dark And Moody

Attention, '90s lovers: Grunge is back and better than ever. Designers like Christian Siriano and Burberry had a lot of fun with the sultry trend this season — and you can, too. Black eyeliner on your top and bottom lash line, like Euphoria stars Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie, is one way to master the look. When you feel more comfortable, give the classic smokey eye and dark lip combo a try for an extra moody vibe.

Maximalist Nails

If the 2020 fall season has taught me anything, it’s that more is more — and better, including your nails! Go all out with your claws like Cardi B or the models at Rodarte, Rag & Bone, and Jeremy Scott with a super long, bold manicure, complete with jewels or quirky nail art. If you're just easing into the idea of loud nails, you could even pull off this trend with a glitter nail polish in a bright color... or two or three.

Statement Hair

Statement hair was front and center at Jonathan Cohen, Simone Rocha, and others, with models sporting a variety of over-the-top hair accessories. Channel your inner maximalist by decking out your mane with crystals, jewels, pearls — you name it. And you don't have to raid your nice jewelry or spend big bucks on crystals and barrettes, either. Check out crafts stores like Michaels for interesting finds you can decorate your hair with. Seriously, there’s no limit to what you can use for statement hairstyle.

Sleek And Smooth

LaQuan Smith, Proenza Schouler and more all championed the classic slicked-back ‘dos famous in the ‘90s. You rock this sleek and smooth style in a variety of ways: a low, sleek ponytail; a blunt bob with a smooth middle part; or by brushing your hair straight back and locking it in place with a hairspray or gel. To top if off, add a bit of high-voltage shine with a lightweight oil, similar to Lily Aldridge at the 2020 Oscars. Then, boom. Instant high-fashion beauty look in no time.